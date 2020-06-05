I want to call your attention to something interesting I saw earlier this week: results of a survey of how N.C. community college students have been affected by COVID-19.
The online survey was conducted in May and published Monday by EdNC, the online publication of EducationNC, a collection of nonprofits and initiatives around a range of statewide education issues. The survey collected nearly 8,800 responses from N.C. community college students and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.
The survey makes pretty darn clear that community college students (and the colleges, too, by extension) have been dealing with a number of challenges over the past three months. Here are a sample of the findings:
• 82 percent of community college students remained enrolled in all of their classes after the classes moved online in March.
• 89 percent said they had WiFi at home.
• 84 percent said they had a laptop or Chromebook to do their coursework.
Things don’t sound so bad, right? Keep reading:
• Nearly half said COVID-19 has changed their short-term education plans. Roughly a quarter of students surveyed said they have changed their minds and won't enroll in summer or fall classes, or they'll take different classes. (On the plus side, a handful said they'll enroll in summer or fall classes after initially deciding not to.)
• A little more than half said they had had problems over the past month finding a quiet place to study.
• About a quarter of students surveyed said they had problems over the past month communicating with their instructors and college staff members.
• About a quarter said they had had problems using the college’s online learning system over the past month
• Nearly 60 percent of the students surveyed said it would be “pretty difficult” or “very difficult” to come up with $500 in cash or credit to cover an unexpected financial emergency
• Nearly three-quarters said they lost jobs or had their work hours cut because of the pandemic, and about a quarter have had trouble paying bills.
The EdNC survey also breaks down responses by race. As you’d expect if you've paid any attention to the racial and income demographics of North Carolina, African American students are, among other things, less likely than white students to have decent internet at home and more likely to have lost income and quit one or more classes. Latinx students, meanwhile, were over-represented in the number of students who reported that a family member had tested positive for COVID-19.
As EdNC pointed out in its intro to the survey results:
"... while many families of K-12 students and four-year college students have suffered economically as a result of the pandemic, community college students are especially vulnerable. Community colleges enroll a higher share of low-income students and students of color — both groups that are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus."
The survey covers a lot more ground. Click here to read the whole thing.
