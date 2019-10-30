The big college sports news of the week concerned the NCAA's decision to change its rules so college athletes might get paid for use of their names, images and likenesses.
The other big story — the one that could affect only North Carolina's public universities — has to do with the tuition charged to athletes from out of state.
A bill that would let UNC System schools charge in-state tuition to out-of-state athletes who currently are charged the higher out-of-state rate arose again this week, zombie-like, from wherever the legislature buries its dead bills. *I* thought this bill had died back in July. But the bill lurched back to life before a House committee last week, and the full House approved it Monday. It's now before the state Senate.
On Tuesday, ace N&R sports writer Jeff Mills tracked down the athletics directors at Greensboro's two state universities to find out what the bill might mean for their schools. The editors merged Jeff's reporting with an N&O story for a story that ran in today's print edition of the News & Record, but that combined story didn't make its way to the website.
Jeff and I thought y'all out there online might want to see what he found out. Jeff doesn't have a blog and I do, so here we are.
Here's Jeff's report on N.C. A&T and UNCG, adapted from today's print story:
Dan Kane of the News & Observer of Raleigh wrote Monday about a bill passed in the N.C. House of Representatives that would give the state’s public universities the option of charging out-of-state athletes in the in-state tuition rate when it comes to awarding sports scholarships.
Republican Rep. John Hardister of Guilford County introduced Senate Bill 144 on the House floor, saying “candidly, this would benefit some of the smaller schools.” The bill passed 88-19, and now it heads to the Senate.
Those “smaller schools” Hardister referenced include UNCG and N.C. A&T, which both rely heavily on student fees as the primary source of revenue to fund athletics programs.
“My initial reaction,” A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said, “is it would be a win for the athletics departments, the students and the student-athletes.”
Spending figures from the Knight Commission show that in 2017 (the most recent data available), 63 percent of UNCG’s $16.83 million in athletics revenue and 57 percent of A&T’s $13.08 million came from student fees.
UNCG received $975,153 and A&T $356,539 from donor contributions, aka boosters.
By contrast, UNC-Chapel Hill and its high-profile ACC athletics department spent $96.55 million on sports, with just 7.2 percent coming from student fees. Boosters contributed $21.39 million.
Kim Record has been UNCG’s athletics director since 2009. When she arrived in Greensboro there was an existing tuition waiver program in place as part of state law.
“They stopped it in 2010, and the cost to us was about $750,000,” Record said. “... As athletics directors, we have talked among ourselves, and this could be very beneficial. From a competitive standpoint, there are many states and many schools that have some type of tuition waiver program.”
At UNCG, in-state tuition costs $7,331, and out-of-state tuition costs $22,490. At A&T those costs are $6,456 and $19,416.
“If I understand the bill correctly, it would allow us to cover out-of-state student-athletes as if they were in-state from a tuition perspective,” Hilton said. “That would significantly reduce the cost of scholarships paid by the athletics department. And that would free up revenue that’s currently going toward (sports) scholarships to use in other ways. We could provide additional academic resources, step into gender-equity spaces, relieve some of the burden students pay in fees. Across a number of fronts, it assists us.”
But it also assists bigger athletics department’s booster clubs in a big way.
North Carolina, N.C. State and East Carolina are bigger schools in bigger leagues with bigger fan bases. Their booster clubs’ most recently available tax returns show assets of $258 million at Carolina, $80 million at State and $22 million at ECU.
Those three schools alone would receive nearly 60 percent of the estimated $16 million annual cost if all schools began charging the in-state tuition rate, a legislative fiscal note said. UNC’s Rams Club would save $5.1 million, State’s Wolfpack Club would save $2.4 million, and ECU’s Pirate Club would save $2.1 million.
“Certainly schools with lesser endowments ... (face) a disparity already,” Record said. “People could say, ‘Yeah, if UNCG saves $700,000 then Chapel Hill could save $5 million.’”
Rep. Pricey Harrison, a Democrat from Greensboro, opposes the legislation. She proposed an amendment that would have excluded the break from schools with booster clubs claiming $5 million or more in revenues. It was rejected.
“If we’re going to put this policy in place, then we should help the smaller schools and the HBCUs,” Harrison told the N&O. “… This is pushed for the booster clubs, it’s for the booster clubs, it’s saving them millions of dollars a year. And it just seems to me to be the wrong way to spend taxpayer money.”
Other House members said they oppose the legislation because it could take away athletics scholarships to in-state residents, who could be pushed aside for out-of-state athletes.
A&T’s Hilton said those concerns don’t apply to the Aggies’ athletics department.
“We aren’t limiting our coaches right now,” Hilton said. “I’m not telling anyone, ‘Look, you can only recruit X number of out-of-state students’ or ‘You have to recruit X number of in-state students.’ The goal is to find the student-athletes who will graduate and help us win games. So (coaches) are going where they need to go right now. It won’t change how we recruit.”
The in-state tuition break had been law for several years. Former state Sen. Tony Rand, a Fayetteville Democrat and majority leader, had inserted it for athletics and academic scholarships into the 2005 state budget, but the break for booster clubs was rescinded five years later as the state was in a recession.
-30-
So that's Jeff's report. If you missed the links above and you want to see the legislative paper trail, here's Senate Bill 144, and here's the Legislative Fiscal Note that shows the estimated financial impact on each UNC System school.
If you want to read more of Jeff's work, I've included some links elsewhere on this page. I recommend his recent piece on the hurdles, financial and otherwise, that A&T would have to clear if it decides to move up to college football's top division.
