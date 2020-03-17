GREENSBORO — File this under the category of every cloud’s silver lining: Duke Energy’s plan to increase what area residents pay for their electricity has been short-circuited by the coronavirus.
The N.C. Utilities Commission issued an order Monday postponing indefinitely the next step in the rate hike process, an important hearing that had been scheduled next Monday in Raleigh.
Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Mitchell granted a Duke Energy petition to push the hearing back as much as two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming hearing was for expert witnesses to testify for and against Duke Energy Carolinas’ request for a 6% increase estimated to cost the average residential customer about $97 more per year.
But “the hearing, as currently scheduled, will involve the gathering of many parties and witnesses from various locations in North Carolina, as well as many locations throughout the United States,” Duke Energy attorney Sloane O’Hare said in the petition.
O’Hare added that the hearing, “for some witnesses at least, will unavoidably involve travel by commercial airline to attend the hearing.”
That would conflict with declarations from Gov. Roy Cooper and other public officials urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and to bypass “significant gatherings of people in the immediate future as this virus makes its way into the general population,” O’Hare said.
In her order, Mitchell accepted an offer from Duke Energy Carolinas waiving its power under state law to unilaterally impose the proposed rate hike if the commission does not act on the request within 270 days of its filing.
Duke Energy Carolinas is the Charlotte-based utility’s division serving central and western North Carolina, including the Greensboro area.
The division filed its request with the commission in October, seeking to boost net revenue by roughly $291 million per year, an amount that would increase the average household’s bill a bit more than $8 per month.
Duke Energy Carolinas’ officials have cited increased costs stemming from improvements at several plants and the cost of cleaning up coal ash residue as required by state law.
Critics question whether the improvements were necessary. They argue that the utility and its shareholders should cover the cost of cleaning up the coal ash, not ratepayers.
The commission’s “public staff” that represents utility customers contends that Duke Energy Carolinas only warrants an overall rate increase of $66 million, less than 25% of the company’s request.
The Raleigh-based commission held a required series of public hearings on the proposed rate hike in January in Graham and two other communities in the affected service area. Most witnesses were Duke Energy customers who urged the appointed, seven-member commission not to increase rates.
The subsequent “expert witness” hearings would be among the last steps before a commission decision.
In her order, Mitchell did not reschedule the experts’ hearing, postponing it instead “until further order by the commission.”
