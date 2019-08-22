Basketball legend Bob Cousy
given Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump presented 91-year-old basketball legend Bob Cousy with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday, praising the Boston Celtics star as “one of the all-time greats in the history of sports.”
Cousy played for the Celtics from 1950 to 1963, winning six league championships and the 1957 MVP title.
After hanging up his No. 14 jersey, the 13-time NBA All-Star went on to coach basketball at Boston College.
Sarah Sanders to join
Fox News as commentator
NEW YORK — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.
Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.
Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.
Apple offers instructions
for cleaning credit card
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple believes some of its zealous customers will treasure its new titanium credit card so much that they will spend time polishing its white finish.
That’s why Apple has posted instructions on how to clean the card properly and warned that some materials might leave blemishes that are difficult to remove.
The list of potential hazards includes leather and denim, prompting some people to conclude Apple’s credit card is so special that it can’t be stored in the wallets and pockets where most other credit cards reside.
Hispanic journalist group
rejects Fox News sponsorship
WASHINGTON — The nation’s largest Hispanic journalist group is rescinding Fox News’ sponsorship of its upcoming annual conference in Texas and returning nearly $17,000 to the network in response to a radio host’s comments about Latino immigrants.
Hugo Balta, president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, said the group made the move because Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes has repeatedly used prejudiced language toward immigrants.
To accept financial support from Fox News “risks the integrity and credibility of NAHJ’s 35-year mission,” Balta said. “To sit silently by is, in essence, to be complicit in the act itself.”
Serial killer scheduled
for execution in Florida
STARKE, Fla. — The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a stay of execution for a serial killer who preyed on older gay men, leaving six dead 25 years ago..
Gary Ray Bowles, 57, was set to receive a lethal injection late Thursday night at Florida State Prison in Starke. He drew the death sentence for his conviction in the November 1994 murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach — one of six killings in an eight-month span in 1994 that terrorized the Interstate 95 corridor and won him the nickname the “I-95 killer.” Many of the victims were found not far from the heavily traveled East Coast interstate.
Hinton was Bowles sixth and final known victim in a series of killings that began in Daytona Beach with John Hardy Roberts. In between, there were victims in Rockville, Md.; Savannah, Ga; Atlanta and Nassau County, Florida.
Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty
to federal weapons charges
MIAMI — Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.
Black entered the change of plea in a Miami federal court. Prosecutors charged him with crimes including falsifying information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.
Black, 22, was able to obtain three of the weapons: a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon.
Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.
Former Jewish school students
sue over abuse claims
NEW YORK — Thirty-eight former students of an Orthodox Jewish school in New York City operated by Yeshiva University sued Thursday over claims they were molested by two prominent rabbis in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
The suit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleges that the university failed to protect students at Yeshiva University High School for Boys and promoted one of the rabbis to principal even after receiving abuse reports.
A Yeshiva University spokesperson declined to comment, citing a school policy against speaking publicly about litigation.
The Associated Press