‘Recovery’ search on for Kennedy daughter
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities were conducting a “recovery” search for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore, the family said Friday.
The missing relatives were identified as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.
“With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Friday night, according to news outlets.
A Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman said authorities suspended the search Friday night but would resume this morning.
Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor, is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.
Accused killer known by family
MADISON, Wis. — The 18-year-old man arrested in the slayings of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband is known to the family, police said Friday.
University of Wisconsin Police Chief Kristen Roman said in a statement Friday that Khari Sanford has been booked into the Dane County Jail on two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide. Roman did not say what Sanford’s relationship was to the familyor how the couple was killed.
The bodies of Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, were found Tuesday in the university’s arboretum, which is several miles from the Madison campus.
The couple died of “homicidal violence,” according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.
Sanford was arrested Thursday night after investigators worked numerous tips from members of the community, Roman said.
—The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.