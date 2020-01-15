102-year-old man says body told him to retire
INDIANAPOLIS— A 102-year-old man who is Indiana’s oldest state employee is retiring after nearly six decades on the job, saying that “your body tells you when it’s time to go.”
Bob Vollmer plans to report to work for the last time Feb. 6 as a surveyor for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The southern Indiana man, whose mother lived to be 108, joined the state agency in 1962.
The World War II veteran still travels Indiana collecting technical field data and confirming boundary lines for DNR-managed properties, but he said that his body finally is telling him it’s time to retire.
“I guess your body tells you when it’s time to go,” Vollmer told WXIN-TV. “Doctors tell me that’s one reason I’m still going. I got good lungs.”
Vollmer said he plans to spend his retirement devoting himself to reading and farming. He also plans to take trips to some of the South Pacific islands he was on during his wartime service with the U.S. Navy.
Vollmer enlisted in the Navy after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, according to a state announcement in 2016, when Gov. Eric Holcomb awarded him a Sagamore of the Wabash — one of Indiana’s highest honors.
Judge adds 2 years to man’s incest sentence
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Nebraska man already sentenced to prison for having sex with his adult daughter has been given two more years behind bars.
Travis Fieldgrove, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in Adams County District Court in Hastings. In December, he pleaded no contest to attempted incest after prosecutors reduced the charge from incest in return for Fieldgrove’s plea.
Fieldgrove made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County, where he lived, and was sentenced in May to two years in prison, court records say. The Adams County time will be served after the Hall County sentence is completed, the Adams County judge said.
Fieldgrove and his daughter, now 21, married in Adams County in October 2018, a month after police began to investigate their relationship. She reported to police that she told her mother about three years ago that she wanted to meet her biological father.
Rare sight: 5 mountain lions seen together
JACKSON, Calif. — Five California mountain lions were seen together on home surveillance video in a rare gathering of the notoriously solitary big cats.
The footage was recorded at a rural residence at the edge of the El Dorado National Forest east of Sacramento, KTXL-TV reported Wednesday.
“We shared the videos and photos with several of our wildlife biologists, and none of them could recall ever seeing five mountain lions together,” said Peter Tira, spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
He called the images “extraordinary.”
One of the cougars is bigger than the others, so scientists speculate it’s the mother lion.
The others are likely her cubs, but Tira does not believe all of them are from the same litter.
Mothers often chase off their cubs after a year, so seeing a family of them is uncommon, he said.
According to biologists, the only time mountain lions are spotted together is either during mating season or when a mother is raising her cubs, but typically only three at most are seen together.
Judge revokes Avenatti’s bail
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A California judge revoked attorney Michael Avenatti’s bail Wednesday, forcing a delay of his New York extortion trial set for next week after prosecutors said he was hiding assets from creditors to live lavishly.
U.S. District Judge James Selna said Avenatti, best known as the brash lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, likely committed the new financial crimes and was a threat to engage in other crimes if he remained free.
In New York, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said the disruption had thrown a trial scheduled to start in a week into chaos, and he noted that California prosecutors used evidence largely gathered last summer to make the surprising move.
The New York trial, in which Avenatti is charged with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike, was supposed to begin with formal questioning of prospective jurors next Wednesday after they filled out questionnaires Tuesday.
—The Associated Press
