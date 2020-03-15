MEBANE — A woman accused of giving heroin to a man who later died was charged with obstruction after she allegedly destroyed the bag it contained and lied about what happened in the death, according to warrants and an Alamance County Sheriff's Office news release.
At 7:43 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to 2219 Bordeaux Drive in reference to a person in cardiac arrest. The man, identified as Jonathan Ray Jacobs of Mebane, was pronounced dead at the scene by Alamance County EMS workers.
Detectives investigating the death arrested 50-year-old Kandie Kelley Stec of Mebane. Along with the felony obstruction of justice, she is charged with sell/deliver schedule 1 controlled substance and felony destroy criminal evidence. She was booked into the Alamance County Jail and received a $75,000 secured bond. Stec's first appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.
This case is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.
