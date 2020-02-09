GREENSBORO — An inmate at the Guilford County jail in High Point apparently committed suicide by hanging himself, according to a news release from Sheriff Danny Rogers.
Herbert Junior Wilson, 58, of High Point, died at Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.
Wilson was arrested by High Point police officers shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday and charged with attempted first-degree arson and domestic trespass. The charges stemmed from incidents in the 600 block of Hedrick Avenue.
He was taken to the High Point Detention Center where he was brought before a magistrate for his initial appearance at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday. The magistrate found probable cause for his charges and committed Wilson to the custody of the sheriff’s office on a domestic hold with no bond.
Detention staff then booked and evaluated Wilson in accordance with required procedures, according to the release, provided him with breakfast and then placed him in a cell by himself at approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday.
At 6:59 a.m. Friday, detention officers observed that Wilson had attempted suicide by hanging and medical aid was immediately administered and EMS called, according to the release.
He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he remained on life support before being pronounced dead at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the release. Members of Wilson’s family were notified on Friday and several family members were present at the hospital, the sheriff said.
The incident is under investigation, however authorities believe suicide is the cause of Wilson’s death. No additional information was immediately available. The sheriff and/or members of his command staff will meet directly with members of Wilson’s family later this week, according to the release.
