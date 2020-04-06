Franklin White Jr.

Franklin White Jr., 18, of High Point.

Charges: Felony larceny; possessing stolen goods; trafficking heroin; possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, deliver controlled substance schedule VI and schedule II; resist, delay and obstruct; reckless driving; speed to elude arrest; and hit-and-run with property damage.

He is being held on a $1 million secured bond at the High Point jail.

