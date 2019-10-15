Texas GOP speaker tape: Lawmaker ‘vile,’ Trump ‘killing us’
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas’ GOP House speaker sought help ousting members of his own party in 2020, called a female lawmaker “vile” and said President Donald Trump is “killing us” in pivotal races in a secretly recorded meeting with a conservative activist released Tuesday.
House Speaker Dennis Bonnen also profanely disparaged another Democratic House member in the hourlong tape, which also reveals other political scheming and has thrown the GOP-controlled Legislature into disarray at a fragile moment when their majority is at stake.
The tape has uncorked the biggest Texas political scandal in years. Democrats filed a lawsuit accusing Bonnen — the third-most powerful Republican in the Texas Capitol — of breaking campaign finance laws during the June meeting with the head of a conservative group called Empower Texans, which has spent lavishly in pursuit of pulling the Legislature far to the right on issues such as abortion and guns.
State investigators responsible for looking into allegations of corruption by public officials have also opened a case .
School suspends girls, says rape-awareness note was bullying
PORTLAND, Maine — A 15-year-old girl was suspended for bullying after trying to draw attention to what she believed was an unaddressed problem of sexual assaults involving students at her high school. Now, she’s taking the school district to court.
Aela Mansmann, a 15-year-old sophomore at Cape Elizabeth High School outside Portland, has been at odds with Cape Elizabeth Schools for a month after posting a note in a bathroom that said: “There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.” She and two other students who left similar notes were ordered suspended.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is taking on Mansmann’s case and calling on federal court to stop her suspension. The organization filed a motion Sunday in Maine asking for a temporary restraining order against the district.
94-year-old man arrested in slaying of wife with dementia
VENICE, Fla. — Authorities in Florida have charged a 94-year-old man with first-degree murder for fatally shooting his 80-year-old wife, who had been suffering from dementia.
The Venice Police Department tweeted that Wayne Juhlin told detectives Monday night that he had intended to kill himself, too, but said his gun malfunctioned, and he couldn’t do it.
Juhlin was arrested after calling 911 to report his wife’s death, and is being held in the Sarasota County Jail.
There were no online records for Juhlin Tuesday morning so it couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.
Suspect identified in California quadruple homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roseville police said Tuesday they are investigating the gruesome slaying of four people by a man who killed at least three family members inside his Roseville apartment and traveled across Northern California with a fourth victim’s body in his car before surrendering Monday more than 200 miles away and confessing to the crimes.
Capt. Josh Simon said that Shankar Nagappa Hangud, a 53-year-old Roseville resident, was in custody at the South Placer Jail after city detectives brought him back from Siskiyou County on Monday night and would face four charges of murder. Hangud, who is being held without bail, refused any interviews.
“This incident has touched the lives of many in the area,” Simon told reporters Tuesday morning, adding that such a killing had not occurred in the Placer County city of 130,000 in his recent memory. “It’s a very sad, sad situation.”
Police offered few details of how the four victims were killed, saying that the crimes may have happened “over a few days’ time span.” Simon said police were asking for the public’s help in piecing together the bizarre chain of events that led to their discovery.
France OKs bill legalizing IVF for lesbians, single women
PARIS — France’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that aims to give single women and lesbian couples legal access to in vitro fertilization, egg freezing and fertility medication.
The assisted reproduction measures are part of a broader bioethics bill voted by the National Assembly, the lower house, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has a majority. It must still go to the Senate for debate.
France’s health care system would cover the cost of the assisted reproduction procedures for all women under 43.
French law currently allows in vitro fertilization and related procedures only for infertile heterosexual couples. Many ineligible French women travel abroad to undergo IVF treatment.
