RFK’s assassin stabbed in prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin is hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed by a fellow inmate at a Southern California prison.
The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the stabbing of Sirhan Sirhan took place Friday afternoon at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego.
A corrections department statement says the wounded inmate was hospitalized in stable condition.
Sirhan was convicted of fatally shooting Kennedy immediately after the New York senator declared victory in the 1968 California Democratic presidential primary.
Twitter CEO’s account hacked
SAN FRANCISCO — Hackers briefly gained control of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account Friday, sending racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers.
Some of the tweets were up for about 30 minutes before Twitter took them down.
The tweets included messages such as “Hitler is innocent” and, using a vulgarity, asked “bald skeleton head tramp,” apparently referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend certain accounts.
Twitter says it’s investigating.
The San Francisco-based company suspended accounts that the hacker or hackers retweeted while they had control of Dorsey’s account. It also suspended the account that appeared to be responsible for the hack.
Ford recalling 550,000 trucks, SUVs
DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash.
The recall covers certain 2018 through 2020 F-150 pickups, 2019 and 2020 Super Duty trucks, 2018 and 2019 Explorer SUVs, and 2019 and 2020 Expedition SUVs. All have manual driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanisms.
Also included are some 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs with rear seats with manual seat-back mechanisms.
Ford says the trucks may not have a third pawl needed for seat strength, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.
Brazil envoys seek U.S. aid for Amazon fires
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday that his son and the country’s foreign minister are in the United States to discuss possible U.S. aid amid devastating fires in the Amazon region.
Bolsonaro said he had asked U.S. President Donald Trump for “help” and that Trump had said “he couldn’t make a decision without hearing from Brazil.”
Son Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is a congressman, and Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo are in the U.S. for a conversation with Trump, according to the Brazilian leader.
Bolsonaro is considering appointing his son to be ambassador to the U.S., though the posting would need to be approved by the upper house of the Brazilian congress.
The Associated Press
