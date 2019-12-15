Factory fire kills at least 10 people
DHAKA, Bangladesh — At least 10 people were killed in a fire at a factory outside Bangladesh’s capital on Sunday, the second deadly factory fire in the area in less than a week, officials said. The fire broke out Sunday evening in the Luxury Fan Factory in the Gazipur area outside of Dhaka. Ten bodies were recovered after firefighters brought the the blaze under control, said fire official Mamunur Rashid. He said several people were injured but provided no exact figures. It was not immediately clear how many workers were inside the factory when the fire began or what caused the blaze. Such fires, many of them occurring in unregulated factories, are common in Bangladesh, which is a major manufacturing hub. On Wednesday, a fire in a plastic factory near Dhaka killed at least 15 people. Strong earthquake kills at least 1 in Philippines
DAVAO, Philippines — A strong earthquake jolted the southern Philippines on Sunday, killing at least one person and causing a three-story building to collapse, setting off a search for people feared to have been trapped inside, officials said. The magnitude 6.9 quake struck an area about 3.7 miles northwest of Padada town in Davao del Sur province at a depth of 18 miles, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. The area has been battered by a series of powerful quakes in recent months. A child was killed in a village in Davao del Sur’s Matanao town when a wall of her house tumbled down and hit her in the head, officials said. Davao del Sur Gov. Douglas Cagas said a three-story building housing a grocery store collapsed in downtown Padada during the quake, trapping an unspecified number of people inside. Search and rescue efforts were underway, he said. Matanao Mayor Vincent Fernandez said his two-story town hall was badly damaged by the intense shaking, along with two bridges and several buildings already weakened by previous quakes. 2 suspects arrested in animal-smuggling ring
PEKANBARU, Indonesia — Indonesian police said Sunday that they have arrested two men suspected of being part of a ring that poaches and trades in endangered animals and seized from them several lion and leopard cubs and dozens of turtles.
One of the suspects, identified only as Yatno, was arrested Saturday in Pekanbaru, the capital of Riau province, after picking up suspicious boxes from a speedboat at a port in Dumai district, said Andri Sudarmadi, Riau police’s chief detective.
Police found several boxes containing four lion cubs, a leopard cub and 58 turtles in his van. The turtles and the leopard cub are listed as critically endangered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, while the lion cubs are listed as endangered.
Yatno’s arrest led police to capture another suspect who was planning to sell the smuggled wildlife to a trader on Java island, Sudarmadi said at a news conference. The second suspect was identified only by his initials, IS.
Sudarmadi said that the two men were allegedly part of an international trafficking syndicate.
They told police each cub is valued at $32,000 on the black market, while the turtles fetch $1,200 apiece, Sudarmadi said.
Police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — Police fired tear gas against protesters in Hong Kong before meetings Monday between the territory’s leader and Communist Party officials in Beijing, ending a lull in what have become regular clashes between riot squads and demonstrators.
Police said they fired the choking gas after unrest erupted Sunday night in the Mongkok district of Kowloon.
Protesters threw bricks at officers and tossed traffic cones at a police vehicle, police said. They also set fires, blocked roads and smashed traffic lights with hammers.
Video footage showed truncheon-wielding riot officers squirting pepper spray at a man in a group of journalists and ganging up to beat and manhandle him.
The violence and scattered confrontations in shopping malls earlier Sunday, where police also squirted pepper spray and made several arrests, ended what had been a lull of a couple of weeks in clashes between police and protesters.
