Woman who rammed Mar-a-Lago gate refuses to appear
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Connecticut opera singer charged with using an SUV to blast through barricades outside of President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, drawing law enforcement gunfire, refused to appear in court Saturday, delaying her initial appearance.
Palm Beach County Judge Ted Booras said Hannah Roemhild’s first hearing would be held Monday if she could be brought from the jail to the court without endangering herself or deputies, local media reports.
Roemhild, 30, is charged with two state counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after Friday’s chase through Palm Beach and past the president’s Mar-a-Lago club. She is being held without bond.
Serial carjacker faces multiple charges
NEW YORK — A woman went on a carjacking spree in Manhattan, stealing three cars, flipping one over and crashing into more than a dozen other vehicles before being taken into custody, New York City police said.
Police said only minor injuries were reported, but the carjackings on Friday snarled traffic on the heavily traveled FDR Drive.
Aludein Marks, 25, of the Bronx, was charged with multiple counts of robbery, grand larceny, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to comment on the charges.
Police said the carjackings began after 7 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and 74th Street, where Marks allegedly ordered a motorist out of a gray Mercedes Benz sedan.
After striking a vehicle around 68th Street and York Avenue, police said, the woman made her way south on FDR Drive. She allegedly ditched the stolen sedan and then carjacked a Mercedes SUV, crashing that vehicle into a car around 34th Street.
Mother, son face charges in heist
LONDON — A mother and son from Romania made their first court appearance Saturday after being charged in the December theft of millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry from the home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone.
The burglary took place on Dec. 13 at Ecclestone’s palatial home on one of London’s most exclusive streets in the Kensington neighborhood. She is the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.
Deluxe jewelry estimated to be worth about $66 million was taken from her home.
Cleaner Maria Mester, 47, and bar worker Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, each were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.
The Associated Press
