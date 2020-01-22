Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in Seattle
SEATTLE — A gunman opened fire in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night, killing one of six people injured, authorities said.
Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls at about 5 p.m. Wednesday of multiple gunshot victims. One person was found dead in a heavily trafficked area of downtown and five others were taken to a Seattle hospital, he said.
Police Chief Carmen Best said what they believe is a lone suspect fled and police are searching for him. Multiple police units, including homicide and gang units, are at the scene, she said.
Tyler Parsons was working the register inside Victrola Coffee Shop nearby when the shooting occurred, the Seattle Times reported. He heard no shots — they play music loud in the store, Parsons said — but customers started dropping to the ground.
It’s the third downtown Seattle shooting in two days. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in a mall stairwell Tuesday afternoon, who later died at a hospital. Police shot a person in another area of downtown Seattle earlier on Wednesday.
Shark attacks down worldwide, up in U.S.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Unprovoked shark attacks around the world decreased last year, although they rose in the United States, according to researchers.
There were 64 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks worldwide last year, compared to the most recent five-year-average of 82 unprovoked attacks, according to researchers with the International Shark Attack File. The research is administered by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the American Elasmobranch Society.
The shark trackers said Tuesday in a news release that they don’t give much significance to short-term trends since annual fluctuations in shark-human interactions are common.
Unprovoked attacks occur when there is no human provocation. Provoked attacks are defined as when humans initiate contact, such as divers trying to touch a shark or fishermen removing a shark from a fishing net, according to the International Shark Attack File.
The shark trackers said there were another 41 provoked attacks around the world that they were able to confirm.
Five of the attacks were fatal last year, which is in line with the global average of four attacks a year, the shark trackers said.
The United States had almost two-thirds of the unprovoked attacks, or 41 cases, an increase from 32 incidents in 2018, according to the International Shark Attack File.
Australia had 11 unprovoked shark attacks last year, lower than the most recent five-year-average of 16 cases.
The Bahamas had two unprovoked attacks, and there was one case each in the Canary Islands, the Caribbean islands, Cuba, French Polynesia, Guam, Israel, Mexico, New Caledonia, South Africa and Reunion Island. Guam is a U.S. territory but it is counted separately by the shark trackers.
Man who served 28 years in prison is freed
PHILADELPHIA — A man who served nearly three decades in prison for a triple killing in Philadelphia in what prosecutors called a “perfect storm” of injustice was freed after a judge threw out his conviction.
“Theophalis Wilson, you are free to go,” Judge Tracy Brandeis-Roman said Tuesday as extended family and friends who packed the courtroom cried and hugged each other, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
“This is a great day,” said Wilson, 48, who served 28 years in prison. “Now we’ve got to go back and get the other guys. There’s a lot of innocent people in jail.”
“It’s a beautiful day,” said his mother, Kim Wilson. “I just thank God it finally happened.”
Wilson was exonerated a month after his co-defendant, Christopher Williams, was cleared of the three 1989 killings.
Judge tells Aerosmith drummer to dream on
BOSTON — A judge has told Aerosmith’s drummer Joey Kramer he won’t be able to rejoin the band as it’s set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week.
Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea on Wednesday denied Kramer’s request to order the band, whose first hit single was 1973’s “Dream On,” to let him participate in an award celebration in Los Angeles on Friday as well as Sunday’s prime time Grammy Awards show.
“Given that Kramer has not played with the band in six months and the dearth of available rehearsal time before the upcoming performances, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative course of action sufficient to protect the band’s business interests,” the judge’s decision reads in part.
Kramer said he’s “extremely disappointed” but respects Gildea’s decision.
“I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle,” he said.
The Associated Press
