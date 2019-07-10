Tech worker charged
in student’s death
SALT LAKE CITY — A tech worker was charged Wednesday with murder and kidnapping in the death of a Utah college student whose body was found in a wooded area with her arms bound behind her.
Prosecutors said Ayoola A. Ajayi, 31, was the last person Mackenzie Lueck communicated with before she disappeared on June 17.
She died of blunt force trauma to the head, and her body was found with her arms bound with zip ties and ropes, District Attorney Sim Gill said while announcing the charges.
He declined to discuss a motive or the nature of the connection between Lueck and Ajayi. He also didn’t say what kind of weapon was used.
Ex-deputy accused
of planting drugs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A former sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was arrested Wednesday on charges that he routinely pulled over drivers for minor traffic infractions, planted drugs and then arrested them on made-up drug charges, including one victim who lost custody of his daughter because of the arrest.
Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester was arrested in Crawfordville, Fla., after a nearly year-long investigation, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An arrest warrant detailing the case showed a pattern of Wester pulling drivers for minor offenses or because he said he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicles. He would then search the cars and plant methamphetamine in the vehicles, investigators said. During most stops, he violated department policy by not turning on his body camera during the search.
Indian airline worker
killed in landing gear
NEW DELHI — An Indian airline technician was killed when the flaps covering an aircraft’s main landing gear accidentally closed on him during maintenance work, the airline said Wednesday.
The hydraulic doors “inadvertently” closed on the technician, who was working on a Bombardier Q400 aircraft at Kolkata’s airport on Tuesday night, SpiceJet said.
The doors were broken open in an attempt to rescue the worker, but he died, it said in a statement.
Police and the airline are investigating the incident.
Haunted house from
‘Conjuring’ sold
HARRISVILLE, R.I. — A Maine couple has bought a Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the horror movie “The Conjuring.”
Cory Heinzen said he’s heard doors opening, footsteps and knocks. He said the house in Harrisville, R.I., is “very busy.”
The movie is based on the story of a family that lived in the farmhouse in the 1970s.
The previous owners said the 1736 farmhouse was indeed haunted — by trespassers hoping to get a glimpse thanks to the 2013 movie.
Heinzen, of Mexico, Maine, and his wife bought the Rhode Island home last month and hope to open it to visitors and investigators later this year.
Candidate says no
to female journalist
JACKSON, Miss. — A Republican candidate for Mississippi governor says he would not let a woman journalist follow him while campaigning unless she was accompanied by a male colleague — and now he’s trying to raise campaign money based on that because he says the “liberal media” are attacking him.
Larrison Campbell with the online publication Mississippi Today wrote that she requested to “shadow” Foster to report about his campaign before the Aug. 6 primary, and his campaign director told her Foster wouldn’t ride in a vehicle alone with her because people could insinuate Foster and Campbell are having an affair.
Foster said Wednesday that he won’t be alone with any woman other than his wife, even while working or campaigning, because of the possible public perception that he was doing something to hurt his marriage. He said being alone with a man is no problem.
Cash falls onto
Atlanta highway
ATLANTA — Drivers on Atlanta’s busy perimeter highway were bombarded by flying money after a door swung open on an armored truck.
WSB Radio reports that the rain of cash prompted a dozen or more drivers to pull over on I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road.
A video shows people spilling out of their cars to scoop up the bills in traffic lanes. Amazingly, no one was hurt. By the time police arrived, the opportunists had driven off with the money.
Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons told the radio station that taking the money off the road is most certainly a crime. They’re investigating to see how much is missing.
Parsons says they’re going to need that cash back.
The Associated Press