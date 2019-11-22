UK’s Prince Andrew faces uncertain future
LONDON — Prince Andrew is scaling back travel and facing an uncertain future as he steps away from the royal role he has embraced for his entire adult life.
The latest blow came Friday afternoon when the board of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra announced that it was cutting ties to Andrew, who had been its patron, and Barclays said it would no longer be involved with Andrew’s prized Pitch@Palace enterprise.
The 59-year-old prince has suffered numerous setbacks in the six days since the broadcast of a disastrous TV interview from Buckingham Palace during which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, who was facing new sex crimes charges, died in a New York prison in August in what the New York City medical examiner ruled was a suicide.
Attorney General William Barr on Friday concluded Epstein’s death while behind bars at one of the most secure jails in America was the result of “a perfect storm of screw-ups.”
In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said his concerns were prompted by the numerous irregularities at the New York jail where Epstein was being held. But he said after the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general continued to investigate, he realized there were a “series” of mistakes made that gave Epstein the chance to take his own life.
“I can understand people who immediately, whose minds went to sort of the worst-case scenario because it was a perfect storm of screw-ups,” Barr said as he flew to Montana for an event.
Sandusky given same prison sentence
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A judge dashed the hopes of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky for a shorter prison term Friday, resentencing him to the same 30 to 60 years imposed against him in 2012 for sexually abusing children.
Judge Maureen Skerda gave Sandusky what prosecutors and his own attorney described as effectively a life term during a hearing ordered this year by an appeals court.
Sandusky’s 2011 arrest prompted the firing of Hall of Fame head coach Joe Paterno and the university has paid more than $100 million to people who said they had been abused by Sandusky.
He was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012.
Sandusky, 75, in a mustard yellow prison jumpsuit, again asserted his innocence Friday and choked up twice during brief remarks in open court before the sentence was handed down.
“I apologize that I’m unable to admit remorse for this because it’s something that I didn’t do,” Sandusky told Skerda.
Supreme Court to hear case over no-fly list
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will take up the Trump administration’s bid to end a lawsuit filed by Muslim men who say they were placed on the government’s no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants.
The three foreign-born men claim in the lawsuit that their religious convictions led them to rebuff FBI agents who wanted them to inform on people in their Muslim communities. The men claim the agents then placed or kept them on the list of people prevented from flying because they are considered a threat.
The issue before the court is whether they can seek money damages from the agents under a 1993 federal religious freedom law.
The men have since been removed from the no-fly list.
Man forced pregnant woman to drink bleach
ST. PETERS, Mo. — An eastern Missouri man is accused of holding his pregnant girlfriend captive, punching her and forcing her to drink toilet water and bleach.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 40-year-old Ronnie William Howard of St. Peters is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is jailed on $300,000 cash-only bail.
Police say the assault took place Wednesday at the 20-year-old victim’s apartment in St. Peters. She made a video call to a relative about the crime. The relative called the woman’s mother, who called police.
The victim was treated at a hospital.
A police probable cause statement says Howard has convictions in another state for kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault with a firearm and stealing a motor vehicle.
U2 top touring act over last decade
NEW YORK — It was a beautiful decade for U2 on the touring front, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers raked in over $1 billion in sales to be named the artist of the decade by Pollstar.
The touring trade publication tracks data on tours globally. It says U2 grossed $1.03 billion in ticket sales from November 2009 to November 2019. They were followed by The Rolling Stones, which had just under a billion with $929 million; Ed Sheeran was third with $922 million; Taylor Swift was fourth with an estimated $900 million; and Beyonce was at No. 5 with $857 million.
The Associated Press
