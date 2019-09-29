N.Y. man drowns in Atlantic off N.C.’s Outer Banks
HATTERAS — National Park Service officials think a 75-year-old man from southern New York died off the North Carolina shore while trying to escape from a rip current tugging him out to sea.
Rangers at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say the man from Downsville, N.Y., died Saturday afternoon in the waves near Hatteras Village.
Officials say a companion swimmer reported the man became unconscious while attempting to escape from the rip current.
A cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Saturday’s death is the third in the waters off the national seashore this year, down from five in 2018, seven in 2017 and eight in 2016.
Contaminated oysters suspected in man’s death
WILMINGTON — North Carolina officials are investigating whether tainted oysters led to the death of a suburban Raleigh man.
Media outlets report that David Argay of Cary died Thursday after visiting coastal Wilmington.
The StarNews of Wilmington reports that state health and seafood officials said his death by vibriosis was caused by a bacteria which can be in raw or undercooked shellfish or which can enter the body through an open wound.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vibriosis causes about 100 deaths and 80,000 illnesses in the United States yearly.
Shannon Jenkins of the state Division of Marine Fisheries says the suspect shellfish being probed came from a mix of sources. Details haven’t been released about the origin of the oysters and any restaurant where Argay ate.
Convicted robber fatally stabbed inside prison
WHITEVILLE — Outside investigators are looking into the slaying of a North Carolina inmate.
The state Department of Public Safety said Sunday that 49-year-old Scott Whitmeyer was stabbed to death Saturday night inside an inmate dormitory at Columbus Correctional Institution near Whiteville.
The medium-custody prison is on lockdown while the Columbus Sheriff’s Department investigates.
Officials say Whitmeyer was stabbed repeatedly with a homemade weapon.
Whitmeyer was convicted in Cumberland County in 2014 of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. He was projected to spend the next decade behind bars.
The Associated Press
