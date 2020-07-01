Police tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Police say a double shooting this morning is now being investigated as a homicide after one of the victims died.

The second victim remains in stable but critical condition, police said in a news release.

Police said about 1:45 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an aggravated assault on Spring Garden Street near Warren Street. Two male shooting victims were found.

Police said the assault appeared targeted and that there is no threat to the public. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app for to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

