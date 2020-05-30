GREENSBORO — Two waves of protests — one peaceful and one violent — left business owners, residents and city leaders grappling with the past, present and future on Sunday.
What started out as a peaceful protest over the killing of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, ended with rock-throwing, vandalism and looting along South Elm Street late Saturday night.
Greensboro police Chief Brian James blamed the destruction and looting on people from “outside the community,” which he said came as a second wave of protesters downtown after many of the initial protesters had left. James joined other city and county officials at a news conference Sunday afternoon to talk about the Saturday’s events.
No injuries were reported to protesters or police officers, although some officers were hit by rocks or other objects, and some patrol units were damaged late Saturday, James said. Vandals and looters struck about 20 businesses on South Elm from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Gate City Boulevard.
A window also was broken farther north on Elm Street at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, where protesters had initially gathered. That damage occurred sometime after 8:30 p.m. and caused about $5,000 in damage, according to Guilford County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston.
“I saw some people who looked like they might be right wing, just basically standing back and judging the crowd,” Alston said. “I think they are being paid by some right-wing organization to go around and disrupt.”
Greensboro Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said a fire was intentionally set at the Guilford County Courthouse at 201 S. Eugene St. early Sunday morning, and a blaze a few hours later destroyed Mattress Firm at 2643 Lawndale Drive. Church said the store fire resulted from vandalism. It was unclear if either fire was connected to the protests.
Police only made one arrest, along Elm Street early in the day, of a counter-protester trying to disrupt the peaceful protest, James said.
The department is reviewing videos of the nighttime bedlam for clues to the identities of the suspects.
“We have a lot of video that is available to us,” James said during the 25-minute news conference outside police headquarters.
He added that the department would press charges against anyone officers could identify committing a criminal act.
Authorities determined that wrongdoers came from other areas based on intelligence provided by officers who interviewed local activists, James said. The department has information-sharing relationships with the activists, he added.
The department has no information yet indicating whether the outsiders were affiliated with any particular political or activist group, James said, or their political leanings.
Just received another video from a friend of a car driving through the large crowd of people protesting in downtown Greensboro. @SpecNewsTriad pic.twitter.com/j21ROoX9Sa— Taylor Neuman (@TaylorNeumanTV) May 31, 2020
One video on social media showed a vehicle appearing to surge through a crowd of protesters after dark Saturday. James said the department is reviewing it, but that it appeared the unknown driver was just trying to get through the crowd.
He did not have a cost estimate for damages to city property or to local businesses, but said officials are working on one.
James said officers did not stop vandals and looters because to it would have forced officers to break out of their crowd-control formation, intermingling with the crowd and putting the health and safety of officers and demonstrators at risk.
James said the department went to great lengths to accommodate earlier phases of the protest, which started at noon Saturday and moved from downtown, onto Gate City Boulevard and eventually onto Interstate 40/85.
Police closed Gate City Boulevard and the interstate so protesters could express their views, James said.
The city even provided a Greensboro Transit Agency bus to carry peaceful protesters back to the downtown area, where most of them disbanded and left the area before things got ugly, James said.
Anthony Morgan, who organized the first group of protesters, said he and several from his group decided to call it a day at about 10 p.m. Others from the group ventured into downtown Greensboro, joining the second group of protesters that assembled around 5 p.m., Morgan said Sunday.
In an email to the News & Record, protester Amber Harris said Morgan made it clear from the start that protesters were not there to cause damage.
The early protesters “peacefully marched Elm Street chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence Is Violence” and “Say His Name ... George Floyd,” Harris said.
“When we marched back down Elm Street and gathered at the museum, … Anthony Morgan had us all kneel in the street together for a word of united prayer,” she said. Harris chastised the News & Record for not capturing that moment and for focusing on the violence later in the evening.
“The group who damaged Greensboro weren’t protestors (sic), they were opportunists/individuals/outliers,” Harris said in the email.
Morgan said he was already home by the time the violence started.
At about 10:30 p.m., protesters in the second wave began throwing rocks at police cars along South Elm Street. “At that point, we did deploy pepper spray to try to regain control of that particular area,” James said.
Morgan said the looting and violence was unnecessary. “We protested for 10 hours peacefully,” Morgan said. “Nobody was hurt. Nobody was arrested. No damage was done. Then all hell broke loose.”
James praised officers for their restraint and their efforts that helped keep the demonstration “peaceful and meaningful” for most of the day.
The chief said that in addition to those on regular duty Saturday, the department assigned about 80 officers to monitor the protests. He said another 20 officers from the High Point Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff’s department and the N.C. Highway Patrol also participated.
Gov. Roy Cooper said in a Sunday news conference that the protests about George Floyd’s death should not be drowned out by the violent acts of a few people.
“I fear the cry of the people is being drowned out by the noise of the riots,” Cooper said.
Cooper decried attacks on property, including the broken window at the civil rights museum, and mentioned the brief closure of Interstate 40/85 in Greensboro as he summarized vandalism around the state.
“Fires burned, a civil rights museum — the site of a 1960s Woolworth sit in — was damaged, and for a time a Morgan highway was shut down,” he said.
He said he has talked to all of the mayors of the state’s cities and has offered the assistance of up to 450 members of the National Guard. Troops will be deployed to Charlotte and Raleigh at those mayors’ requests, he said, to help protect property there should riots erupt.
No mention of a curfew or of enlisting help from the National Guard was made at the Greensboro news conference, where Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers also spoke.
Vaughan said earlier in the day that she is not inclined to enact any kind of curfew, though all options were on the table.
“I don’t know how effective curfews are, and it can be a temptation for people to come in and try to break them,” Vaughan said. “We’ve seen cities that have curfews and they don’t do a darned thing.”
She saluted the Greensboro Police Department for helping to control the situation without contributing to any unrest. “I think they did a wonderful job yesterday,” Vaughan said. “They showed a lot of restraint and de-escalated the situation. I think the city is in a much better place because of their actions.”
At the news conference, Rogers said: “The people that came into our county yesterday and brought this destruction with them, we will not tolerate.”
More protest marches were occurring on Sunday night, though they were peaceful as of 8:45 p.m. A crowd of hundreds were marching in the area of Gate City Boulevard and South Elm Street, and dozens more made their way west up Market Street near Davie Street.
“We are not out to bring destruction to Greensboro,” Jordan Cameron, one of the march’s leaders, told the crowd Sunday evening. “If that is your mission, you’ve got the wrong crowd, Boo.”
Cameron said she’s a teacher and helped lead Sunday’s march as well as one of Saturday’s, to set a good example for her sixth-grade students and show them “unity in my community.”
Though he’s disappointed with how Saturday’s protests ended with violence, Morgan said it hasn’t deterred him from organizing another demonstration.
“Phase two is in motion,” Morgan said. He didn’t want to give any details, but said what’s coming will be much bigger than what was organized Saturday.
