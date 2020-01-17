Armed man robs pizza restaurant
An armed man robbed Marco’s Pizza on Friday in the 4900 block of Reynolda Road in northwest Winston-Salem, authorities said. No one was injured.
The incident happened at 8:17 p.m. when a man with a gun approached the cash register and demanded money from the cashier, Winston-Salem police said. The man stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the business.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
John Hinton
Yadkinville residents face drug charges
Two Yadkinville residents were arrested Thursday after investigators found a small amount of methamphetamine and two guns at a home in Yadkinville, authorities said Friday.
Kenneth Shane Duncan, 47, and Carolyn Letitia Ann Luffman, 24, were charged with two counts of felony trafficking a controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance and other drug offenses, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Yadkin County sheriff’s deputies and Yadkinville police executed a search warrant at Duncan’s home in Yadkinville, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators then found more than 2 ounces of meth, an undisclosed amount of heroin and two guns, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office didn’t provide addresses for Duncan or Luffman in its news release about the case.
Duncan and Luffman were taken to the Yadkin County Jail with Duncan’s bond set at $125,000 and Luffman’s bond set at $50,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Duncan and Luffman are scheduled to appear Wednesday in Yadkin District Court.
John Hinton
