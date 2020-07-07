GREENSBORO — Police Chief Brian James is pleading for residents to put an end to the “senseless violence” after seven killings in the city in the first seven days of July.
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, James said the Greensboro Police Department is in “uncharted territory” investigating the recent string of deaths, all of which involved guns.
He said if Greensboro keeps this pace of killings, it will break a record.
“I stand before you today asking for the community’s help in reducing and solving these senseless acts of violence,” James said.
So far, police haven’t linked any of the shootings, but James said they are keeping an open mind as they continue to investigate. He didn’t offer a motive for any of the homicides.
In the most recent killings, police responded early Tuesday to two different shootings, each ending with one person later dying.
The first shooting, in the 1000 Block of West Barton Street, injured two teens, with 16-year-old Cincere Graves later dying from his injuries, police said. The second teen, a 15 year old, has injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
Not long after that shooting, officers responded to another, this one in the 3200 block of North O. Henry Boulevard, where they found 24-year-old Darien Antonio McIntyre. He died later in the day.
No arrests have been made in either of the early morning homicides as the investigations continue.
Tuesday’s killing marked the latest in a series of fatal shootings that James said need to be stopped.
So far in 2020, Greensboro police have investigated 29 homicides, a record for this point in a year, James said. At this time last year, the total was 22.
James, who has been with the department for 24 years, said he remembers a time when the total number of killings in the city for an entire year would be no more than about 20.
“Being that it’s early July and we’re at 29, it’s a scary time,” he said. “If we continue on this pace, we will certainly break a record and we don’t want to break that record.”
Of the 29 victims, James said, 26 were Black, two were Hispanic and one was white.
“I’m asking those that would resolve their issues with a gun to put the guns down, please,” James said. “Put the guns down. You’re killing our future. You’re killing members of our community. And you’re destroying families.”
James asked that the community continue to hold the police department accountable as it has done in recent weeks as policy and departmental changes have been demanded locally and across the country in response to George Floyd’s recent death while in police custody in Minneapolis.
However, in doing so, James also asked that “we as a community hold each other accountable” and do what needs to be done to put an end to the violence.
James said he hopes people will work within their communities to do their part, whether it be joining neighborhood watch groups or coming forward with information that could help police work to reduce crime.
“I know that we as a police department and we as a community have a lot of work to do,” he said, “but I don’t want us to lose sight that there is an increase in violence right here in our community that must be addressed immediately. I hope as a community we will embrace honest conversations about how we can build, repair and improve relationships and build trust.”
The spate of killings began July 1 when Nathaniel Pace II, 32, was found dead about 1:45 a.m. in a double shooting on Spring Garden Street. Police have not named a suspect or made an arrest in connection with Pace’s death.
On Thursday, Myles Marcel Barnes, 22, was found shot about 1:30 p.m. on East Market Street and later died, leading to the arrest of three people Saturday: Duane Alexander Richardson, 23; Charles Christian Richardson Jr., 22; and Sade Emonni Damon, 23; all of Greensboro. Duane and Charles Richardson are charged with first-degree murder, and Damon is charged with accessory after the fact.
Friday morning brought a double killing with the shooting deaths of Rodney Letroy Stout and Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, both 24 and Greensboro residents. Police arrested 37-year-old Phillip Antoine Stethon Womackm, 37, of Greensboro and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.
On Sunday night, Suzanne Polastre, 47, was shot on South Elm-Eugene Street. She died later at a hospital. No arrests have been made in connection with her death.
James said as police investigate, they’re looking for possible connections between the killings. The two Tuesday “happened in a close time frame to each other,” he said, “so we’re exploring all possibilities.”
James acknowledged that crimes are known to spike in the summer months.
“The days are longer, the weather is warmer so people are outdoors, but still, we just can’t accept where we are right now,” he said.
James said his hope is for everyone in the city to partner together “to make Greensboro safe for all people.”
Shortly after the news conference ended, officers responded to yet another shooting. Two people were taken to a hospital.
