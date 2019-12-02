Still on top: Cyber Monday sales on track to hit record
NEW YORK — Cyber Monday is still holding up as the biggest online shopping day of the year, even though many of the same deals have been available online for weeks and the name harks back to the days of dial-up modems.
Shoppers are expected to spend a record $9.4 billion on purchases made on their phones and computers Monday, up about 19% from last year’s Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at 80 of the top 100 U.S. online stores.
The busiest time is expected to be in the hour before midnight, as people race to take advantage of discounts before they disappear.
Cyber Monday was created by retailers in 2005 to get people to shop online at a time when high-speed internet was rare and the iPhone didn’t exist. The idea was to encourage people to shop at work, where faster connections made it easier to browse, when they returned from the Thanksgiving break.
Prince Andrew’s accuser asks UK public for support
LONDON — Prince Andrew suffered fresh scrutiny Monday night when the woman who says she was a trafficking victim made to have sex with him when she was 17 asked the British public to support her quest for justice.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre told BBC Panorama that people “should not accept this as being OK.”
Giuffre’s first UK television interview on the topic describes how she says she was trafficked by notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein beginning in 2001 and ordered to have sex with Andrew three times, including once in London.
“This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty,” Giuffre tells the program.
Andrew, 59, has categorically denied having sex with Giuffre and apologized for his association with Epstein, who died in prison in August in what New York City officials said was a suicide.
Calif. Rep. Hunter to plead guilty to corruption charge
SAN DIEGO — California Rep. Duncan Hunter said he plans to plead guilty to misusing campaign funds and is prepared to go to jail, a stunning turn of events for the six-term Republican who had denied wrongdoing and claimed he was the victim of a political witch hunt.
Hunter said in an interview that aired Monday that he will change his not guilty plea at a federal court hearing Tuesday. He said he wants to protect his three children from going through a trial.
His wife Margaret Hunter also was charged in the case and in June accepted a plea deal that called for her to testify against her husband.
Police: ‘Feud’ led to mass French Quarter shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Some type of personal feud is believed to have sparked the weekend shooting that left 10 people injured at the edge of New Orleans’ historic French Quarter, police chief Shaun Ferguson said Monday.
He said multiple tips indicated the feud leading to the early Sunday shooting involved people from outside New Orleans.
But there was little other new information about the shooting from Monday’s news conference, where Crimestoppers announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
The gunfire and mass panic broke out about 3:20 a.m. Sunday despite a heavy police presence. State and local police were out in force as thousands were visiting the tourism-dependent city over the long Thanksgiving weekend for the annual Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State University and Southern University.
Six city police officers and a supervisor were nearby when the shots rang out on a block of Canal Street, a broad thoroughfare of automobile and streetcar traffic running by hotels and restaurants.
Police and emergency workers responded quickly, assuring that the wounded were treated quickly, Ferguson said. But the shooter or shooters were quickly lost in the crowd and officers on the scene were unable to identify who fired.
