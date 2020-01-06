Atlanta police chief halts car chases after deaths, injuries
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s police chief has ordered a halt to all police car chases after crashes that killed or injured people.
“I don’t want to see us cost someone their life in pursuit of an auto theft person or burglar when the courts aren’t even going to hold them accountable. I mean, how can we justify that?” Chief Erika Shields said during a news conference Friday afternoon.
Two men were killed last month in Atlanta when their car was hit by a stolen car evading police, police said.
The chief said the order will stay in effect while she reviews a chase policy that has been in place since 2018. Changes might include allowing only highly trained officers to take part in chases, Shields said.
“I have not heard of any department totally restricting pursuits without some exception” for extreme situations such as active shooters or terrorists, said Jack Rinchich, president of the National Association of Chiefs of Police in Titusville, Florida. However, he said, restrictions on vehicle chases are not something his organization keeps statistics on.
Police seek person who released bedbugs in Walmart store
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Someone appears to have deliberately tried to release bedbugs in a Walmart store in Pennsylvania, and police are searching for whoever was behind it, authorities said Monday.
Troopers have made no arrests and do not have any suspects, said Trooper Cindy Schic, a state police spokeswoman.
A manager from the Walmart store in Edinboro, in northwestern Pennsylvania, contacted police Saturday after store employees found pill bottles with bugs in them.
Some elements of the story, including whether the bugs were alive, are in dispute.
Regulator cites failures at hospital where 3 premature babies died
A major Pennsylvania hospital where three premature infants died in a bacterial outbreak last year routinely failed to sanitize the equipment it used to prepare donor breast milk, according to a state health department report released Monday.
Health department staff ordered Geisinger Medical Center in Danville to correct several deficiencies, determining the hospital’s systemic failure to prevent infection in its most vulnerable patients constituted “immediate jeopardy” — a legal finding that means Geisinger placed its patients at risk of serious injury or death.
Geisinger had previously acknowledged the process it was using to prepare donor breast milk led to the deadly outbreak in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. The hospital said Monday it immediately corrected the violations flagged by state inspectors. Since it changed the way it stores and prepares human milk, it noted there have been no new cases of infection.
Foretold ‘uprising’ hits cash-starved Mississippi prisons
JACKSON, Miss. — The leader of Mississippi’s underfunded prison system was pleading with lawmakers for money to hire more guards and pay them better in 2012 when he warned, “I see trouble down the road.”
Christopher Epps, a longtime Mississippi Department of Corrections employee, would later go to prison himself for collecting $1.4 million in bribes. But during budget hearings in October 2012, he said keeping salaries for guards the lowest in the nation would only work “as long as we don’t have an uprising.”
The uprising arrived last week when five inmates died at the hands of fellow prisoners and two of the state’s largest prisons were rocked by what corrections officials called “major disturbances” between gangs. Some observers called them riots. Corrections officials have not said how many inmates were injured.
Milwaukee driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car
MILWAUKEE — A driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car in Milwaukee, police said.
Officers who responded to a shooting report Saturday night on the north side of Milwaukee found the injured children — a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl — and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital.
Both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Investigators say they’re looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the children, who they said were in a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at passing cars.
