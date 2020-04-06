Arthur McFadden

Arthur “AJ” J. McFadden, 23 of High Point.

Charges: possessing stolen goods, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and assault by pointing a gun.

He received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Charges: possessing stolen goods, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and assault by pointing a gun.

He received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Tags

Load comments