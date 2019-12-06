Saturday marks 78 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
The surprise raid came shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941. Just over an hour later, more than a dozen ships were damaged or destroyed, according to Britannica.com. U.S. casualties numbered more than 3,400 with more than 2,300 killed.
On Dec. 8, 1941, Congress issued a declaration of war, signaling the U.S. entry into World War II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.