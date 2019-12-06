Saturday marks 78 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The surprise raid came shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941. Just over an hour later, more than a dozen ships were damaged or destroyed, according to Britannica.com. U.S. casualties numbered more than 3,400 with more than 2,300 killed.

On Dec. 8, 1941, Congress issued a declaration of war, signaling the U.S. entry into World War II.

