GREENSBORO — It's hard to miss the Deese name on the N.C. A&T campus.
It's on scholarships. An auditorium in the business school. A ballroom in the new student center. A clock tower that's not only the university's tallest structure but also the second most-photographed campus landmark after the iconic statue of the A&T Four.
A&T on Thursday formally put the Deese name on one more thing: its business school, which is now named for Willie A. Deese, an A&T graduate and retired pharmaceutical executive who has given more money to the university than anyone else.
It's the first time A&T has named a college or school after a person.
"The Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics — that sounds great, doesn't it?" Chancellor Harold Martin said to applause at the dedication ceremony Thursday.
Many A&T alumni credit the university for their success after college, Martin continued, and "some of them make it a point to come back to the institution to give their time, their talents and their treasure. ...
"Only one has managed to do what Willie is continuing to do for this institution."
• • •
Willie Deese grew up on 10 acres about halfway between the North Carolina towns of Davidson and Concord.
His father, Fred, worked as a janitor at nearby Davidson College and had his own landscaping business. His mother, Janie, worked as a maid. And Willie worked, too.
Deese, the fifth of nine children, started toiling for his dad as soon as he could push a lawn mower. He was six. He started out making a dollar or two per week.
As Deese got older, he picked up more jobs. He drove a school bus once he got his license. For a couple of summers he worked in the card room at Concord Mills, where huge machines turned cotton into yarn. After work and on weekends, he joined his dad and his brothers to mow yards and trim hedges until dark. Ten yards was a good day.
"I probably cut enough grass to last me a lifetime," Deese said in an interview this week. "We worked, it felt like, around the clock."
All that work was a means to an end. Fred Deese quit school after the sixth grade, and his lack of a high school education meant that the post office wouldn't hire him. Willie Deese said his father swore that all of his children would go to college so they could do better than he did.
Eight of the nine Deese children got college degrees. Four of those eight, including Willie, also got master's degrees.
• • •
When Deese graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School, he went to college in Greensboro. His oldest brother, James, had graduated two years earlier from A&T with an accounting degree. Deese said he was good with numbers and at building relationships. The logical choice was to follow his brother's footsteps to A&T and major in business.
In the fall of his junior year, Deese was walking to class when the assistant dean, Danny Pogue, popped out of his office. There's an interview I think you should do, Pogue told Deese.
Deese wasn't interested. He didn't know anything about the company, Digital Equipment Corp., or the computers they made. He wasn't interested in leaving school for a semester and being separated from his girlfriend of a year, a UNCG junior named Carol Chalmers. And he really didn't want to experience a winter in New England, where Digital was based.
"He said simply, 'Go take the interview,'" Deese recalled. "It wasn't optional."
Deese got the job. Carol didn't want him to go. His father wondered why his son would ever leave North Carolina when none of his older siblings had. But Deese hopped on an airplane for the first time in his life and spent the spring semester of his junior year at the Digital plant in Springfield, Mass.
The experience was eye-opening. Deese worked along other college men from Harvard, MIT and other New England schools. He realized that he was as smart and well-prepared as they were. Now he knew why the business school dean, Quiester Craig, and the professors pushed Deese and the other A&T students so hard.
"They were making sure they were preparing us to be successful," Deese said. "They were committed — absolutely committed — to us being prepared to participate in a meaningful way in corporate America."
• • •
Deese graduated from A&T in 1977 with a degree in business administration and accepted a job with Digital, which assigned him to the same Springfield plant. Deese worked in procurement, which meant he was buying the parts needed to turn out circuit boards, storage devices, disk drives and other computer equipment.
It was a good time to be at the now-defunct company. Digital was on its way to becoming the world's second-largest computer maker behind only IBM.
For Deese, it was a busy time. He and Carol married the year after they both graduated. Over the next several years, Deese earned an MBA from Western New England University, and their only son Brandon was born. By 1991, Deese had worked his way up to plant manager.
Delores Black, Deese's sister, recalled visiting her brother in Massachusetts. During a tour of the plant, where 500 people worked, Deese greeted each employee by their first name as he passed by their work station.
After a while, Black said, "I asked, Willie, do you know all these people?' And he simply said, 'A good manager makes it his business to know his people.'"
Deese left Digital in 1992 for a vice presidency at the pharmaceutical company SmithKline Beecham. When that company merged with Glaxo Wellcome, he accepted a promotion and a move to Research Triangle Park.
In 2005, he left for another pharmaceutical firm, Merck & Co., and was put in charge of the company's sprawling procurement and manufacturing operations.
Deese said he was eventually responsible for 98 plants in 30 countries that employed about 30,000 people. To oversee this complex network of plants, Deese said he traveled 200,000 to 300,000 miles each year. He didn't sleep much.
His former boss, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, said Deese cared deeply about the people who worked for him.
"Willie always understood that what business is about is people," Frazier said. "It's about serving people. And from my perspective, Willie has been a great exemplar of a business leader inside Merck."
Deese retired in 2016 as president of Merck's manufacturing division and corporate executive vice president. He and Carol now live in Chapel Hill. Deese serves on several corporate boards. He hasn't cut the grass since he left home at 18.
"This country boy from Davidson, North Carolina, got to see the world," Deese said.
• • •
Though Deese lived outside North Carolina for much of his professional career, he kept A&T close.
Deese is a former chairman of the university's Board of Trustees. He has been co-chairman of two major A&T fundraising campaigns: one that took place during the early 2000s, and the current one that passed its $85 million goal last fall. Deese said he's confident that the current campaign will hit its revised $100 million goal by the end of 2020.
Deese paid for A&T to build the clock tower, which was dedicated in 2017. He also set up three scholarship endowments that over the past two decades, by Deese's estimate, have helped about 300 A&T students cover part or all of their college expenses.
His most recent gift of $5 million is the largest single amount given to A&T during the current fundraising campaign. In total, Deese has given about $10 million to A&T.
Giving back to A&T was an easy decision, Deese said. It's where he came from. It's what prepared him for success in business. Future generations of Aggies, he said, deserve the same chance.
"It's the heart of what I believe," Deese said in an interview this week. "If we can lift up our community, we can lift up humanity."
• • •
A couple of hundred people on Thursday squeezed into the Fred and Janie Deese Auditorium in Merrick Hall to honor Willie Deese, who will turn 65 this fall.
Long before the room was named for Deese's parents, Deese took business classes there. Down the hall is a plaque that remembers Danny Pogue, the assistant dean who popped out of his first-floor office and insisted that Deese take that interview.
Since Deese left campus, A&T's business college has spread into two buildings: Merrick Hall, where the business school was founded in 1967; and behind it Craig Hall, which was built in 2003 and named for the school's former dean.
The Deese College of Business and Economics has about 1,600 students and 75 faculty members.
Some of those students and professors were in the crowd Thursday. Also in the room were Deese's immediate and extended family, his A&T classmates, coworkers from his Digital and Merck days and friends from back home in Davidson.
Among the boards Deese serves on is Dentsply Sirona, a dental equipment maker based in Charlotte. Its board chairman, Eric Brandt, told the audience that Deese spoke little during his first several years on the board. But amid a rocky merger several years ago that led to the ouster of the company's top executives, Deese "remained calm, focused and steadfast," said Brandt, who credited Deese with helping get the company back on track.
"He would not let us back off what needed to be done and frequently served as the influencing voice that moved us forward," Brandt said.
Ariana Stewart, a senior business major, quoted Deese's own words to him: "When you get to the top, don't forget to send the elevator back down."
Stewart was one of those students waiting on a lift. She told the audience that a Deese scholarship helped her stay in school.
"Thank you," she said, "for sending the elevator back for us."
Jamarkus Swinton, a recent A&T graduate, thanked Deese for serving as his mentor and for inspiring him.
"Today, there are halls that he once walked as a student that now bear his name," Swinton said. "Nothing can be more inspiring than that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.