The selection of a company outsider to take the chief executive reins at Wells Fargo & Co. represents an opportunity, not an obstacle, to Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.
Wells Fargo announced Friday the hiring of Charles Scharf as executive chairman, effective Oct. 21. He served as chairman and chief executive of Bank of New York Mellon until Thursday.
In a significant concession for the San Francisco-based bank, Scharf will be based out of New York City, though he told analysts he plans to spend little time in that office.
Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, as well as 3,600 overall in its 32-county Triad West region, and its largest workforce of 25,100 in Charlotte.
Joines has become all too familiar with having to arrange an appointment with a new bank chief executive after a deal or change in management.
That includes Ken Thompson at First Union Corp./Wachovia Corp. in 2001, Thompson’s replacement Ken Steel at Wachovia in 2008, Wells Fargo chairman and chief executive John Stumpf in 2008, and Wells Fargo chief executive Timothy Sloan in 2016.
Each time, Joines pointed out a reciprocal relationship between the city, the bank and its local workforce.
“The history of the involvement of Wells is important (to Winston-Salem), and that is the reason it is important for me to communicate with him,” Joines said Friday.
Scharf will be Wells Fargo’s third chief executive in the past three years.
Four of the previous five chief executives, dating back to mid-1960s, worked up through the Wells Fargo ranks.
Joines is aware an outside chief executive is more likely to not have any ties or loyalties to existing Wells Fargo operations.
“Certainly, we have a strong interest in the new CEO’s vision for Wells Fargo,” Joines said.
“I hope to be able to communicate with Mr. Scharf in the near future to let him know of the important role that Wells Fargo plays in our community.”
Dave Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said he is impressed with Scharf’s financial services resume.
“Wells Fargo has been through some very rough times, and it appears as though the search committee has done its job well,” Plyler said. “I’m pretty optimistic about the change, which could bring remarkable growth to an already dynamic area.”
Nevertheless, for the third time since 2001, a shadow of uncertainty has been cast over the bank’s local workforce, which numbered about 4,300 prior to the September 2001 sale to First Union Corp.
First Union committed to having 3,000 Wachovia employees here as a way of putting salve on the wound of Winston-Salem losing the Wachovia headquarters.
Wells Fargo spent $15 billion for a collapsing Wachovia in October 2008, gaining a prominent East Coast and Southeast presence as a result.
There have been local concerns before about the Winston-Salem operations, particularly the trust and wealth-management hub, being gobbled up within Wells Fargo’s national footprint, which includes its San Francisco headquarters, Minneapolis corporate roots, and Charlotte and Arizona operational hubs.
Stumpf and Sloan made early visits — Stumpf after the October 2008 takeover and Sloan after replacing the embattled Stumpf — to review the Winston-Salem operations.
Both expressed their familiarity and confidence in the workforce quality, in large part through their encounters with legendary Wachovia chairman and chief executive John Medlin.
Medlin worked at Wachovia for 41 years, serving as chief executive for 17 years until retiring on Jan. 1, 1994. He retired after 10 years as chairman in 1998. He died in June 2012.
Medlin earned a reputation as a conservative, no-nonsense businessman who turned a large Winston-Salem community bank into a blue-chip powerhouse in the Southeast. During his time as CEO, Wachovia’s total assets rose tenfold to $32.9 billion, putting it among the 25 largest U.S. banks.
Sloan provided assurances in a 2018 interview with the Winston-Salem Journal of the value Wells Fargo puts on the local operations, workforce and community outreach.
“We knew there was a big concern post-acquisition that we were going to empty out Charlotte, Winston-Salem and centralize all our locations,” he said.
“We didn’t do that for a few reasons. One, when you look at our company, we have been decentralized. We are big believers in having our team members as close to the customers as possible.
“Two, we believe our team members are our competitive advantage. It really makes sense to get the best and the brightest and a diverse work force, and we can do that in North Carolina.”
An outside chief executive is likely to “want to exercise diligence and ensure any changes implemented at this point — including any geographic relocation of areas of the bank — specifically address the issues of corporate culture and poor decision making that have taken them to this point,” Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business, said when Sloan announced his resignation in March.
“Wells Fargo can’t afford to simply make cosmetic changes now, and a relocation of a major area of the bank in the short run could certainly be perceived that way.”
Beahm said that “it’s understandable that another change at the helm of a major corporation with significant ties to Winston-Salem sets people on edge.”
“Recent history has not been particularly kind to Winston-Salem and the Triad whenever changes have occurred in top management of corporations with major ties to the area. Some of these changes have led to relocation announcements and subsequent layoffs.
“There’s certainly no guarantee that won’t happen here,” Beahm said.
“But those kinds of changes can also occur without a change in management. It doesn’t take a change at the helm to result in geographic relocation.”
