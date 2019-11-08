Firebirds has a BOGO deal for Veterans Day.
Dine with a veteran or active duty service member on Monday, Nov. 11 and their lunch or dinner is free, so long as the free entree is equal to or less than the purchased entree.
The offer is good for dine-in only.
Firebirds' accepted forms of ID include a U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, a Current Leave and Earnings Statement, a photograph of the veteran or service member in uniform or a Veterans Organization Card. Wearing a uniform also counts as proof of service.
In Winston-Salem, Firebirds is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1215 Creekshire Way.
