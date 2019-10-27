Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ program offered
Blue Moon will have a free lunch and learn meeting at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at Little Richard’s Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar N Cue, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Senior Democrats plan breakfast meeting
The Forsyth County Senior Democrats will have a breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Golden Corral at Hanes Mall.
The speaker will be N.C. Senator Erica Smith who is running for U.S. Senate next year. For more information about Forsyth County Senior Dems, go to https://www.fcdpnc.org/senior-dems.
Salemtowne fall lecture Nov. 6
Salemtowne will hold the second of its fall lecture series at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Community Center — Smith Saal at Salemtowne, 190 Moravian Way Drive, Winston-Salem.
The speaker will be James E. Johnson, Ph.D., the director of industry relationships and professional education and associate professor of neurobiology and anatomy at Wake Forest School of Medicine. His topic Simulation Training to Enhance Surgery: Improving Patient Care in North Carolina and Around the World.
For more information, or to register email joinus@salemtowne.org or call 336-714-2157.
Shepherd’s Center volunteer orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite.
There is a particular need of volunteers to provide respite for caregivers for a few hours each month and transportation providers in the 27105 area.
Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
For more information or to register call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Military officers association to meet
The Military Officers of America Association will meet Nov. 12 at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6:15 p.m. Dinner and a program will follow. The cost is $25.
The speaker will be Linda Darden, the CEO of Trellis Supportive Care and the topic will be “Helping our Veterans live life as fully as possible.”
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Intergenerational music class offered
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children 0-3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs 60 volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels meals to older adults in Forsyth County.
A volunteer is needed on the fourth Monday of each month to deliver nonperishable food to one to five people in the Winston-Salem area. Bags can be picked up anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Delivery takes 30 minutes or less.
Contact Holly Beck at 336-721-3411 or visit seniorservicesinc.org.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Help with Medicare open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place through Dec. 7, and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold workshops on Fridays during that period to help people choose drug and the Medicare Advantage plans and in making changes.
Trained counselors from the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program will be available to assist.
Workshops will be held Friday, and Nov. 8, 15, 22, and Dec. 6 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. One-hour appointments are available between noon and 5 p.m.
Space is limited and appointments are required. Call the center at 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.
Free caregiver class to be held Nov. 14
A free Lunch & Learn for Caregivers will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.
Representatives from PACE will offer a Caregivers Mechanics Class covering techniques for providing care to older adults with physical and/or cognitive limitations.
Lunch will be provided by IORA Primary Care.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-721-6918.
The class is sponsored by Senior Services, Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, Trellis Supportive Care, SECU Family House, and Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging.
Medicare workshop planned
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Volunteer tax preparers needed
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation does free federal and state tax returns during tax season at two locations in Winston-Salem: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive: and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.
Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. They can work one to four days each week, be somewhat computer proficient, have an email address, and have at least done their own tax returns. Volunteers are also needed to welcome clients and review intake sheets. Volunteers can be reimbursed for mileage if they volunteer at least 40 hours during the tax season. Training is in January, and tax preparers must pass a test to be certified.
To complete an application, go to http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication.
For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-922-6645 or Pat Rowe at 336-287-1246. Leave a message with name, number and why you are calling.
Caregiver day out to be held Nov. 12
It’s All About You! A caregiver day out, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Caregivers who need a break can join other caregivers for a tour and activity at Reynolda House and lunch at a restaurant. Transportation will be provided from Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St., Winston-Salem.
There is no cost, but donations are accepted. Limited respite care is available with advance registration.
Space is limited. Deadline for registration is Nov. 1.
For more information, or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
The day is sponsored by The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
