9 members of family killed in plane crash
Nine members of an extended Idaho family died when their plane crashed in a South Dakota field as they were heading home after a hunting trip.
Travis Garza, president of the wellness company Kyani, said in a Facebook post Sunday that the crash near Chamberlain on Saturday afternoon killed brothers and founders Jim and Kirk Hansen. Garza said the crash also killed their father, Jim Hansen Sr.; Kirk Hansen’s children, Stockton and Logan; his sons-in-law, Kyle Taylor and Tyson Dennert; and Jim Hansen’s son, Jake, and grandson, Houston.
Garza identified the injured as Kirk’s son, Josh, and Jim’s son, Matt, and son-in-law Thomas Long. All three were hospitalized.
The Hansens were executives with Kyani, as well as with Conrad & Bischoff, a petroleum products distributor, and KJ’s Super Stores.
East Idaho News, which first identified the victims, reported that the party had been on a hunting trip to South Dakota, one of the nation’s top destinations for pheasants.
Twelve people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 bound for Idaho Falls when it crashed within a mile after takeoff in Chamberlain about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said.
Albania asks for help to deal with quake
TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s prime minister said Sunday he has called on the international community financial aid and expert assistance to help the country recover from a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed 51 persons and left thousands homeless.
Prime Minister Edi Rama said the government was reshaping the budget to help deal with the crisis but that the country also needs international support.
“Simply, this is humanly impossible to do this (reconstruction) alone,” Rama said at a regular morning Cabinet meeting.
Rama met with a group of ambassadors Saturday evening, including representatives from the European Union, United States, Turkey and Japan, and delivered the same message to them, he told his ministers.
Shoppers spend $3.6B with small businesses
SAN FRANCISCO — Shoppers, many of them using smartphones, spent $3.6 billion buying online from small businesses on Saturday.
Adobe Analytics, which tracks online sales, says that’s up 18% from a year earlier. Adobe reports that holiday season sales are on track to grow 14.9% from 2018. Small businesses garnered $68.2 billion in online sales from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30.
More people are shopping on their phones. Adobe said Sunday that smartphone revenue made up 41.2% of all e-commerce revenue on Saturday. That is up 22% from a year ago.
Saturday’s top-selling products included toys from Disney’s “Frozen 2,” “Madden 20” and “FIFA 20” video games, Amazon’s Fire TV and Apple AirPods.
The Associated Press
