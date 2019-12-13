Police: Man who killed officer interested in anti-police groups
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A police officer who was killed in his patrol car in northwest Arkansas was shot 10 times in the head and his killer was interested in anti-law enforcement groups, sheriffs officials said Friday in releasing video from the scene and autopsy details.
Officer Stephen Carr was fatally shot outside police headquarters in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Authorities said 35-year-old London Philips approached Carr’s vehicle and shot him at point-blank range. Two other officers later shot and killed Phillips.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on Facebook that searches of Phillips’ social medial accounts indicate he was interested in anti-law enforcement groups. The post didn’t identify the groups nor his level of interaction with them. Police have said Phillips was “looking for an officer to kill” when he shot Carr.
Donations pay off $70K in Walmart layaway purchases in Ala.
ANNISTON, Ala. — Walmart shoppers in Alabama got a happy holiday surprise when donations paid off $70,000 in layaway purchases at two stores, the company said Friday.
Someone paid off $45,000 in purchases at a store in the east Alabama city of Anniston on Monday, according to Casey Staheli, a spokesman at company headquarters in Arkansas. Someone paid off another $25,000 in layaway purchases two days later at a Walmart in nearby Oxford.
WBMA-TV reports that an unidentified man walked into a Walmart store in Anniston and paid off the bills, and customers who arrived to pick up layaway items got a note that said: “God loves you. Jesus paid the price.” The same note wasn’t left at the other store, the spokesman said.
Hannah Haynes told the television station that she knew Monday was the deadline to pay for her layaway items and stopped by on her lunch break. Haynes told the cashier she wanted to check her balance so she could get the her children’s gifts in time for Christmas.
“She said, ‘OK,’ So she pulled up my account and she said, ‘You don’t owe anything.’ I said, ‘Excuse me.’”
Haynes said she put the man’s note on her refrigerator as a reminder to be good to others.
Galveston officials reject proposal for riders to clean up after horses
GALVESTON, Texas — City leaders in Galveston have turned down a proposal that would require horseback riders to pick up what their animals leave behind on the beach after equestrians argued that horse manure is harmless.
One person even brought a bag of manure to Thursday’s city council meeting while arguing against the measure, the Galveston County Daily News reported.
City code requires people to clean up pet waste left behind on public beaches, but horses are exempt from that rule. City staff members had suggested lifting the exclusion for horses.
Camel, cow and donkey that went astray to appear in Nativity scene
GODDARD, Kan. — A camel, cow and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene.
The trio will be the celebrity guests today during a holiday event at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park, The Wichita Eagle reports. Sully the camel, Gus the donkey and Rufus the cow made headlines last month when the Goddard Police Department asked for help in a Facebook post locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”
Law enforcement later determined that they belonged to an employee of the wildlife park, but not before posting that if they couldn’t find the owner, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.”
