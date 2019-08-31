Parents sue over body hair on babies
GRANADA, Spain — Parents in Spain whose babies and toddlers developed abnormal body hair plan to sue a company that put a hair loss treatment into containers meant for a medicine, a mother of one of the children said Saturday.
Spanish health authorities have blamed the packaging mix-up involving the topical treatment Minoxidil and omeprazole syrup, which is used for stomach problems, on Farma-Química Sur.
At least 20 children, ranging from newborns to 2-year-olds, have been affected, Spain’s Health Ministry has said.
The mislabeled medicine was recalled in July and the company was closed down until an investigation into the error is completed.
Teen arrested in Ala. football game shootingMOBILE, Ala. — A 17-year-old student was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that happened at a high school football game in Alabama, leaving at least 10 people injured.
Mobile police Chief Lawrence Battiste said that six people were directly shot Friday and one person had a seizure shortly after the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, a city-owned venue hosting a game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School.
In a post on Twitter, police said authorities arrested a male teenager on nine counts of attempted murder. News outlets report the teenager surrendered Saturday morning. It was unknown if the suspect has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Battiste said the shooting stemmed from a fight, and the suspect pulled a gun and started “indiscriminately shooting.”
Some of the victims have been released from the hospital, but it is not clear how many.
Flyer: Bigfoot not behind bridge closing
BRADFORD, Vt. — An anonymous flyer denying that Bigfoot is behind the prolonged closure of a bridge in a Vermont town has got locals talking about the mythical forest creatures.
The flyer first spotted at the Bradford post office said the prolonged closure of the Creamery Bridge over the Waits River was not due to the “displacement of or intrusion on a ‘Sasquatch’ or Bigfoot, either a single creature or several.”
Last week Dartmouth College Professor Alexander Chee posted a photo of the flyer to Twitter. Since then, copies have been popping up across town.
Local resident Claudia Johnson tells MyNBC5 she thinks there’s a local Bigfoot because she’s heard unexplained rustling behind her home.
State transportation officials say the bridge is scheduled to be fixed in October.
The Associated Press
