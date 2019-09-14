Drug distributors want judge disqualified
CLEVELAND — Attorneys for eight drug distributors, pharmacies and retailers facing trial next month for their roles in the opioid crisis want to disqualify the federal judge overseeing their cases, saying he has shown bias in his effort to obtain a multibillion-dollar global settlement.
According to the motion filed late Friday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland, where Judge Dan Polster presides over most of the 2,000 lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments, the judicial code requires judges to recuse themselves when there is an appearance of prejudice or bias.
The attorneys wrote that Polster has made comments during hearings, media interviews and public forums about the importance of getting help to governments struggling to contain a crisis that has killed 400,000 people nationally since 2000.
Solid-gold toilet stolen from art show
LONDON — A solid gold toilet valued at $6 million has been stolen from Britain’s Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of former British prime minister Winston Churchill.
The working toilet, titled “America,” was on display as part of an exhibition by the Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan and was meant to be used by visitors.
“We can confirm ‘America,’ the art piece by Maurizio Cattelan has been stolen in the early hours of this morning. We are saddened by the extraordinary event, but also relieved that no one was hurt,” the palace tweeted on Saturday.
The 18th-century estate said it was “a great shame” that the art work, a solid gold, fully functioning toilet, had been stolen only two days after the exhibition opened.
Emu captured on California highway
FRESNO, Calif. — California authorities have captured an emu after the flightless fugitive led officers down a highway.
The Fresno Bee reported Friday that the bird was apprehended following a brief pursuit by California Highway Patrol officers.
Authorities say officers responded to a report that an ostrich was wandering along the right-hand shoulder of U.S. Highway 99 northwest of Fresno.
Authorities say Madera County Animal Services took the bird into custody uninjured.
Officers say they do not know whether the emu escaped a nearby farm or a moving vehicle.
Animal experts say the flightless native Australian birds can sprint at up to 30 mph and trot quickly for longer distances.
Emus are the second-largest birds in the world behind the ostrich.
Convenience store bars people who stink
GREENWOOD, Miss. — You stink, stay out!
That’s the message from one Mississippi Delta convenience store to workers at a neighboring soybean oil mill.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the convenience store has a sign on its door stating “Notice: Bad Smelling Oil Mill People Please Do Not Enter.”
Anurag Randive, who manages the Greenwood store, says the sign was posted about three months ago after customers complained about the odor of employees from the Express Grain oil mill across the street. He says he’s prevented some odorous workers from entering.
Randive says he hasn’t received any complaints.
Express Grain workers continue shopping at the store. Employee Michael Blount says workers who labor in the pits filled with stinking rotten soybeans send less-smelly coworkers inside to buy snacks.
Blount says, “We know we stink.”
No surprise ending: MoviePass shuts down
NEW YORK — MoviePass, the movie ticket subscription service that allowed subscribers to buy up to three movie tickets per month for a small fee, shut down Saturday.
Its future is unclear.
Helios and Matheson Analytics, the parent company of MoviePass, said Friday in a release that it was interrupting service for all its subscribers because its efforts to seek financing have not been successful.
It says it’s “unable to predict if or when” MoviePass will continue. The company says it’s planning to study all options including the sale of the company in its entirety.
MoviePass drew in millions of subscribers, initially luring them with a $10 monthly rate. But that proved unsustainable. Because MoviePass typically pays theaters the full cost of tickets — $15 or more in big cities — a single movie can put the service in the red. The company was forced to make changes. Those efforts, however, never stopped the losses.
Man gets jail time, fine for dragging shark
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida fisherman will spend five weekends in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty for dragging a live shark by the tail from a boat.
The Bradenton Herald reports that Robert Benac III will also pay a $2,500 fine, perform 250 hours of service at an animal shelter and lose his fishing license for three years. He had been set to go on trial Thursday for felony aggravated cruelty to animals.
A second man, Michael Wenzel, accepted a similar plea earlier.
The case gained national infamy when video surfaced of the men dragging the shark at high speeds behind their boat in 2017, shredding the animal. Other videos were found showing the men shooting a shark and pouring alcohol down the throats of live fish.
