Kanye West brings Yeezy brand to Gap
NEW YORK — Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.
The rap superstar will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at the chain next year. Yeezy is best known for pricey sneakers that sell out online quickly. But Yeezy footwear, made with sneaker company Adidas, won’t be sold at Gap stores.
San Francisco-based Gap Inc., whose sales are dwindling, hopes the deal will keep it relevant with shoppers. For Yeezy, being in more than 1,100 stores worldwide could get the brand in front of more people.
On Friday, West tweeted a photo of what the collaboration might look like: bright colored hoodies, jackets and T-shirts. Shares of the retailer soared nearly 19% Friday.
West has a history with Gap. He worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager. And he told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be creative director of the brand.
3 die after drinking hand sanitizer
SANTA FE, N.M. — Three people have died, three others are in critical condition and one person is permanently blind after apparently drinking hand sanitizer that contained methanol, New Mexico health officials said Friday.
The state Department of Health said the cases were reported to the New Mexico Poison Control Center, with the first coming in early May.
The other cases occurred since May 29.
The health department confirmed that the cases were related to alcoholism.
Authorities have noted that people with substance abuse issues, particularly within the homeless community, have been known to use sanitizer and other products as a substitute for alcohol and liquor.
3 people charged after toddler found caged
PARIS, Tenn. — Three people are facing a multitude of charges after police found a caged toddler in a filthy Tennessee mobile home that also contained dogs, rodents and snakes, authorities said Friday.
Authorities went to the home Thursday after receiving an anonymous tip about possible animal cruelty, Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew. They found not only the child and animals, but guns and drugs, Belew told news outlets.
The 18-month-old boy was found in a 4-by-4 dog kennel in the living room, which also had eight snakes, including a 10-foot boa constrictor, and buckets filled with hundreds of mice, Belew said.
The home had 15 to 20 dogs running loose inside, feces on the floor and thousands of cockroaches and maggots, he said.
Outside the home, the sheriff said officials seized dozens of animals on the property including 86 chickens and roosters, 56 dogs, 10 rabbits, four parakeets and three cats.
‘Mr. Mardi Gras,’ a float builder, dies at 93
NEW ORLEANS — Blaine Kern Sr., a float builder who was often credited with helping expand New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebration into a giant event known worldwide, has died.
News outlets reported that Blaine Kern Sr., known as “Mr. Mardi Gras” for his decades of work that helped boost New Orleans Carnival celebration, died Thursday. He was 93.
Kern’s wife, Holly Kern, said her husband loved what he did and was always eager to share the story of Mardi Gras.
“He was an amazing guy. So generous, so kind. He had a love for life and a zest for life that I’ve never seen before,” she said. Kern developed an infection after a fall and died at home, she said.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Kern was “an iconic part of what makes New Orleans magical.”
“What Mardi Gras is today, what our City is today, owes much to him and his imagination, his larger-than-life personality, and his relentless creativity,” she said.
The Associated Press
