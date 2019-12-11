Beginning in 1939, Winston-Salem's Christmas Cheer Toy Shop made sure thousands of needy families had toys under their trees for children. Volunteers spruced up and repaired donated toys for some 65 years before the charity shut its doors a final time in 2004. The toy shop lost its rent-free warehouse space on South Marshall Street as city leaders began working toward commercial and residential building planned as part of The Gateway redevelopment.

