What is ‘essential’?
- Health care, public health, law enforcement, public safety and first responders.
- Home-based care.
- Food, beverage and agriculture.
- Grocery stores and pharmacies.
- Transportation (airlines, taxi, public transportation, vehicle rental, logistics).
- Media.
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation (auto supply, auto repair, bicycle shops, etc.).
- Financial institutions, such as banks, consumer lenders, credit unions, appraisers, title companies, financial markets, trading and future exchanges, entities that issue bonds, etc.
- Hardware and supply stores.
- Critical trade occupations, such as building and construction, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, janitorial staff, security staff, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services. and other services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and businesses.
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pickup services.
- Laundry services.
- Restaurants for off-premise consumption (in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through, curbside pickup and carryout).
- Schools and others that provide free food services, if the food is for carryout, drive-through or delivery.
- Professional services, including but not limited to legal, accounting, and insurance.
- Child care centers.
- Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain.
- Hotels and motels.
- Funeral services.
- Other community-based government operations and essential functions, including human services.
- Other community-based human service operations.
- Hazardous materials.
- Educational institutions (with social distancing). This does not change the closure of public schools.
- Residential facilities and shelters.
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services.
- Defense and military contractors.
- Other retailers: business supply, auto supply, pet supply, electronics, lawn and garden, bookstores that provide educational material, and beer, wine and liquor stores.
