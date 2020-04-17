What is essential business and travel?
- Shopping for necessary supplies and services.
- Providing necessary care for others.
- Traveling to work for essential business and operations.
- Traveling to a health care appointment.
- Outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, running, cycling, using greenways, though playground equipment is off limits.
