What is allowed?

  • Going to grocery, convenience or warehouse store.
  • Going to pharmacies to pick up medications and other health care necessities.
  • Visiting a health care professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually (call first).
  • Going to a restaurant for takeout, delivery or drive-through service.
  • Caring for or supporting a friend or family member.
  • Taking a walk, riding a bicycle, jogging and being in nature for exercise — just keep at least 6 feet between you and others.
  • Walking pets.
  • Taking pets to a vet.
  • Helping someone get necessary supplies.
  • Receiving deliveries from any business that delivers.
  • Attending weddings that meets social distancing and mass gathering rules.
  • Attending funerals, if the gathering is fewer than 10 and they stay 6 feet apart.
  • Traveling between residences for child custody or visitation.
  • Going to a place of worship (among fewer than 10 people).
  • Volunteering with an organization that provides charitable and social services.
  • Going to work only in defined “essential” roles (see below).

