I’m tired and anxious this week.
I know I’m not the only one. So many of us are doing the best we can to establish a new sense of normalcy in our lives. We’re figuring out new ways of communicating with co-workers and serving customers when we can’t be face to face with them.
For some of us, that’s meant learning how to use video conferencing platforms for the first time. We’re figuring out ways to focus so that we can work productively at home, while our children still seek our guidance to get school assignments done.
Something that seemed so simple, like grocery shopping now consumes us. For some of us, it’s creating new “safe” ways to shop and implementing extensive decontamination processes once the groceries are in our homes. And for some of us, it’s exploring online grocery delivery options. Surprisingly, shopping online can be more time consuming than I had ever imagined.
For me, I’m struggling to establish balance in my days. Work has kept me extremely busy. While I’m extremely grateful to still have a job, I’m not getting enough movement. My body is paying for it in backaches and neck and shoulder tension from sitting hunched over my laptop for too long. I try to remind myself to get up, move around and stretch, but time escapes me. I get exercise on weekends, but I need to figure out a way to work it into my weekdays more consistently.
I’m also struggling with my own sense of guilt for not paying more attention to my family. I may physically be with them, but I’m frequently asking them to please be quiet because I’m going to be in meetings or I’m working on a project. My son asks me for help, and I’m always deferring him to his dad. As he’s walking away, he doesn’t see me watching him leave.
And in the background behind all of this is fear and concern about a virus that seems to be evolving daily. It’s claiming young and old, those with compromised health conditions, as well as those who are seemingly healthy. We’ve lost famous musicians and artists, community leaders, teachers and health care workers. Many of us have lost family members and dear friends.
Wuhan, where this virus first emerged, is easing its lockdown measures. This week, The New York Times reported that deaths in New York hit a new high, but hospitalizations are slowing. On the surface, those updates sound somewhat hopeful. But for those of us who are prone to anxiety, which intensifies in times of great uncertainty, we’re still scared as hell.
It’s unknown how long we will need to stay at home.
It’s unknown when our children will return to school, or if they’ll be academically ready for it.
And it’s unknown whether we will ever really feel safe enough to do things like attend large concerts or travel internationally again.
I looked forward to this three-day weekend, getting outdoors and laughing and playing with my son. I intend to limit my screen time, and when I need to — close my eyes and take deep, calming breaths. Release all this worry from my mind and try to be present in the moment.
