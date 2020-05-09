GREENSBORO — You wouldn't know it judging by the mostly empty parking lot at Friendly Center, one of the Triad's destination shopping centers.
Yet Saturday marked the day that many stores were allowed to reopen for the first time in more than a month.
“It’s not the best, but it certainly has given us some of our freedom back,” said Melinda Spencer, who lives near Pleasant Garden.
The state has been mostly shutdown since March 28, when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all nonessential businesses close to curb the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. More than 540 North Carolinians have died of the virus since the first case was identified here in early March. Guilford County has recorded 38 deaths from the highly contagious respiratory illness, which has flu-like symptoms. The vast majority of people who contract COVID-19 recover, however, more vulnerable people can get seriously ill or die.
The shutdown stifled the economy — more than 1 million unemployment claims have been filed as the state looks at more than $731 million in lost revenue compared to this time last year. And it riled many who have protested in Raleigh for the state to reopen.
The first relief came with loosened restrictions on retailers — Phase 1 of Cooper's three-phase plan — Friday night.
The first phase allows businesses such as department and clothing stores to reopen.
However, barbers, salons, theaters, music venues, bowling alleys and bars remain closed. Restaurants also remain closed for dine-in, though many continue to offer takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. These businesses will be allowed to reopen on a limited basis under Phase 2. However, for that to happen, the state would need to see a sustained leveling or a decrease in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and COVID-like illnesses. Continued improvement would lead to even more restrictions lifted under Phase 3.
For now, the loosened restrictions meant Spencer could meet longtime friend Nancy Priest, who lives in Kernersville, so the two could catch up while shopping at Friendly Center. The women have been friends for over 40 years and used to meet at the shopping center every Wednesday to shop and have lunch until the shutdown brought a halt to their outings.
“I love Friendly," Priest said. "When this first happened, I cried.”
On Saturday the women enjoyed an outdoor lunch of salads from nearby Pita Delite.
A lot of cars were driving through Friendly Center that afternoon, but most motorists appeared to be looking around rather than stopping.
Erin Meder and her teenage daughter Reagan were among those who did stop.
“We thought we’d have lunch at Friendly Center and kind of check it out to see what might be open,” Erin Meder said.
She said they were looking to see what clothing stores were open.
Not many were on Saturday.
The majority of the clothing and accessory boutiques at Friendly Center, mostly national chains, remained closed. So were the bigger retailers, like Macy’s and Belk. The reopening of businesses will most likely be gradual as they prepare for new requirements: frequent cleaning and social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Belk at Friendly Center posted signs saying it would open Monday. The store has marked one-way entry and exit points and placed strips of blue tape on the sidewalk to indicate 6-foot gaps for customers who will have to wait outside once the store reaches capacity.
Barnes & Noble also has not reopened, but is offering curbside service for pre-order books. At the still-closed Old Navy, masked employees were inside stocking shelves with summer wear. There was no indication of when the store at Friendly Center would reopen, although the chain has reopened stores already elsewhere in the country, according to media reports.
At one of the few Friendly Center stores open, Five Below, customers came and went past the store’s sidewalk bins full of colorful balls, foam pool noodles and boogie boards that hinted at summer fun.
Some stores, like Silver Gallery International and Boutique, took advantage of the shutdown to make upgrades before reopening on Saturday.
“We renovated our whole store,” said Lisa Perdue, who operates the store with her husband, Alan and their two daughters. “We’ve been wanting to give it a fresh update, so I said, ‘What better time?’”
They used the downtime to install new floors, paint and put up swanky chandeliers for the boutique that sells jewelry, clothing and accessories.
The shops open on Saturday were adhering to the state restriction limiting the number of customers to half a store's allowed capacity. For some stores, like Kirkland’s, that meant only 10 customers at a time. That didn’t deter Mark and Lisa Billings from standing in line on the sidewalk for their turn to shop the boutique that specializes in home accessories.
“We’ve been doing some remodeling in our quarantine time and we’re just looking to get some finishing touches,” Lisa Billings said.
Shops were also following other guidelines put out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to prevent the spread of the virus. Some shops, like Friendly Pet, required customers to wear a face mask. For customers who don’t have one, the shop is selling disposable masks for $1 each.
Kayla Rouse wore her own mask while shopping there. Her husband, Sam Rouse waited outside with their young children, Liliana and Luke.
“We came to get the kids out of the house and see some animals,” Sam Rouse said.
Kayla Rouse emerged with a water-filled bag.
“We bought a fish and a frog,” she said.
Other shops didn’t require customers wear a mask, but every window featured signs encouraging customers to do so, along with reminders to maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.
About half the shoppers wore masks. Most shop workers did not.
Some stores opted not to open to foot traffic, though they have been open for curbside service all along.
“At this moment, we don’t feel safe with our door open,” said Art Nading, who co-owns kitchen accessories store The Extra Ingredient with wife, Martha. “We will do what’s correct to keep our customers safe and keep it as low risk as possible.”
Nading said he is constantly looking to the CDC for guidelines on reopening, but said it remains a challenge as he works to install sneeze guards and find enough cleaning supplies to keep things sanitized. Instead of allowing customers in the store, he fills orders curbside and even brings items to the car for customers to look at.
“Everything’s the same, but everything’s different,” he said.
Toys & Co., a 43-year-old family-owned store, also remains closed to foot traffic for now but continues to offer curbside service. Owner Mark Holcomb said the store is kid-friendly and caters to their grandparents.
“I don’t want to be the source of anybody getting sick,” he said.
Silver Gallery's Perdue said e-commerce has helped her shop stay in business, but fears some other businesses aren’t so fortunate.
When asked if she thinks retail will return to normal, Perdue responds, “Normal? Will it ever be normal again?”
Phase 2 of the governor’s plan would allow more businesses, like hair salons and dine-in restaurants, to reopen. But that could be weeks away.
Many business owners don’t want to wait. A conservative-led proposal in the General Assembly, called the NC Freedom to Work Act, would allow businesses to reopen sooner without facing stiff fines or criminal charges despite polls indicating the majority of North Carolinians are against early reopening.
As unemployment rates reach record highs and the number of COVID-19 cases continue to slowly rise, retailers like Nading wonder when and how they will welcome shoppers into their stores again.
“Who knows where we’re going,” he said. “It’s uncharted territory.”
