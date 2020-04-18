COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina retail stores and public beach access points that had been closed to halt the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen next week, The Post and Courier reported Saturday.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster will issue orders Monday to allow for the reopenings to take place on Tuesday, the governor’s chief of staff, Trey Walker, told the newspaper.
The order will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops. Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open.
Occupancy in each store will be limited to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% occupancy, whichever is less, the newspaper said.
Local governments will still be allowed to make their own rules about waterway access. Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and Folly Beach are among those that have banned access to nonresidents.
The governor’s stay-at-home order will remain in place, as will the ban on eating inside restaurants, Walker said.
Salons and gyms will stay closed for now, although Walker said the governor is considering ways they can be safely reopened.
McMaster on Friday opened public boat ramps, a small first step toward opening the state.
Even though state health officials have said they are not expecting coronavirus cases to peak until early May, infection rates have dropped enough to ease some restrictions, Walker said.
