Piedmont Natural Gas has spent $1.25 million to purchase three tracts in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The vacant properties are at 5147 and 5151 Robinhood Road and 5512 Vienna Lane. They are a combined 2.18 acres. The utility bought the properties from Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. The sale was completed Oct. 17.
On Oct. 18, PNG bought a 2.64-acre site off Southwest Acres Drive in Clemmons for $180,000, according to a Register of Deeds filing.
The undeveloped property is near Moravian Heights Lane and Langdon Village Court. The seller is Salem Developers LLC of Pfafftown.
“The land purchase in Clemmons is part of a pipeline extension project to support growth and increased demand for natural gas in the western Winston-Salem area,” PNG corporate communications spokesman Jason Wheatley said. “That site will house a receiver station and flaring site, which are used in our routine pipeline inspection process.
"These three properties are part of the same pipeline extension project as the Clemmons land purchase. This extension will support growth and increased demand for natural gas in the western Winston-Salem area. They are contiguous parcels, and the pipeline will pass through them."
Wheatley said PNC expects to build some above-ground facilities on the land.
"In particular, we will install a main line valve and a regulator station," Wheatley said.
"Regulator stations are a normal part of our pipeline infrastructure that are designed to regulate the pressure and flow of natural gas in the pipeline to ensure safety and reliability. We operate 3,000 regulator stations across our system."
