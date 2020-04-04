Keeping the neighborhood

The draft beer isn’t flowing at Buie’s Market right now. Neither is the wine. Some people aren’t even getting out of their cars to pick up groceries, instead having a Buie’s employee load it for them. This isn’t normal.
Normally a neighborhood hub of activity, the restrictions on what the public can do during the COVID-19 pandemic has mostly taken the neighborhood out of a store that prides itself on its commitment to the community.
Sarah Castle, the store’s marketing coordinator and general team member, said folks are still coming in to grab what they need for their nightly meal — their meat cooler is fully stocked and they’re on Avalon Drive if you’re out of groceries — but they just can’t stay and visit right now.
“People still need their eggs and meat and bread,” Castle said.
So instead, people are calling the store. Sometimes just to chat, but mostly to check-in, ask how the team is doing and offer words of support.
“I love it,” Castle said.
The staff needs it, too. They’re exhausted. Tired. But with more than 6 million people out of work across the country, they don’t mind wearing themselves out for a paycheck.
“We’re all so grateful to the Winston-Salem community. They’ve been so supportive,” Castle said.
Buie’s market is no corporate-sized grocery store, taking up a modest sized space in a low slung brick building. But they carry the essentials. With more than 50 local vendors, they’re typically keeping everything in stock, but sometimes the toilet paper runs out there, too.
“We get trucks every Thursday,” Castle said.
Because she works at a grocery store, Castle has a higher chance of coming into contact with the coronavirus. As a precaution, she’s sent her 7-year-old son to live full-time at his dad’s house. Even though it’s for his own protection and temporary, she misses him.
So they videochat almost every night. Sometimes she’ll go to his father’s house and sit on the porch, always at least six feet away, and they can talk in person. At least it’s something.
“We can’t cuddle or things like that, but at least I can talk to him,” Castle said. “That’s what gets me up every day, and will continue to get me through this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.