Over 8,000 people marched to work each day at the P.H. Hanes Knitting Company during the heyday of North Carolina’s textile industry.
Many of those workers congregated at a cluster of buildings in downtown Winston-Salem in the vicinity of Main, Fifth, and Sixth streets.
Lofts and luxury apartments take up much of the space in the three buildings that remain from the Hanes era. But on the site, yarn spinning machines once stretched as far as the eye could see, and workers churned out stacks of undergarments.
Rosalie Hanes Horton, great-great-granddaughter of the company’s founder Pleasant Henderson Hanes, is looking to commemorate that history.
The City of Winston-Salem will put up a marker at the intersection of Sixth and Main streets, near where Hanes’ former knitting and mill buildings and warehouse still stand. The unveiling had been scheduled for May 17, but due to concerns about COVID-19, it has been delayed tentatively until the fall.
“They [Pleasant Henderson Hanes and his son, Pleasant Huber Hanes Sr.] put the money back into the business, they didn’t just keep it for themselves,” Horton says. “They built more factories, they expanded. And they did it as gentlemen who cared about their employees and the community.”
Pleasant Henderson Hanes, known by many simply as Pleas, was born in Davie County in 1845, and founded Hanes Tobacco with his brother John Wesley Hanes in 1872. They wound up selling the business to R.J. Reynolds in 1900. With the proceeds from the sale, John Wesley Hanes founded Shamrock Hosiery Mills, housed in what is now the Sawtooth School for Visual Arts on Spruce Street; and Pleas started the P.H. Hanes Knitting Company, manufacturer of men’s underwear. The companies would merge in 1965.
Pleas ran the business until his death in 1925, when Pleasant Huber Hanes Sr. took over. According to the text for the historical marker, the company under the latter’s leadership was the country’s largest manufacturer of men’s underwear. During World War II, it produced 38 million garments for the U.S. military.
Horton also describes an executive who offered paid holidays, paid vacations, a recreation program, and company sponsored barbecues and rodeos.
“Huber, even after he retired, he would walk the floor with his grandchildren, my mother being one,” Horton says. “He knew every worker’s name, and every single machine on every floor. He cared for his workers genuinely. It wasn’t lip service.”
The downtown plants closed in the 1960s, around the time the company was building other plants around the region. Today, a partially disassembled smokestack with “K. Co.” on it (for Knitting Company) is the most visible reminder of the textile giant’s presence.
Horton began advocating for the marker last year with a PowerPoint presentation on the history of the company, which is still headquartered in Winston-Salem and today does business as HanesBrands (though she herself has no involvement with the corporation). She says she also hopes to put up markers at Hanes Park and at the site of a tobacco plant once run by the family.
“I just like the way they ran the business,” she says. “They created a real esprit de corps among the workers. They had a sense of civic duty. And they always insisted that the success was due to the workers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.