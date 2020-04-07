COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, has led to numerous closings, cancellations, postponements and schedule changes.
Here are major public-service and hospital-related updates that affect the Greensboro area. This roundup was last updated at noon April 7 to update official and unofficial counts of coronavirus cases statewide.
Stay-at-home orders
A statewide stay-at-home order is in effect until April 29. Click here to read the statewide order. Click here for a related FAQ.
The order generally means people should stay home and travel and interact with others only for essential reasons. People may leave their homes to go to work if employed by an essential business, to care for a family member or friend, to seek medical care, to buy food and other essentials and to exercise.
The order also permits businesses deemed essential to remain open. These include restaurants (for takeout, drivethru and delivery only), grocery stores, pharmacies, ABC stores, hardware stores, post offices, office supply stores, gas stations and convenience stores, veterinarians and pet supply stores, some travel-related businesses (hotels, airlines, buses, taxis, and rideshare services), places of worship and some childcare providers. The governor's order lists 30 categories of businesses considered essential. Other businesses are expected to close.
A similar stay-at-home order that covers Guilford County — Greensboro, High Point and unincorporated areas of the county — went into effect at 5 p.m. March 27. That order was revised March 30, and those changes went into effect immediately. Click here to read the revised order. Click here for an FAQ.
The revised county order clarifies several issues. Among them, county officials say as many as 10 people may attend funerals; in-person auto sales are prohibited but online sales may continue, and real-estate open houses are prohibited.
If there are conflicts between the state and county orders, people must follow the stricter regulations.
Click here and here for related FAQs on the countywide order, and click here for a quick guide.
To report compliance issues or to ask questions, call the county's stay-at-home hotline at 336-641-7527 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or email stayhome@guilfordcountync.gov. To report a violation that may need immediate attention, call the Greensboro police non-emergency line at 336-373-2222. Do not call 911. To ask a question online about the stay-at-home order, click here. To file an online complaint about a potential violation of the countywide order, click here.
N.C. coronavirus cases
North Carolina has 3,221 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 46 reported deaths as of 10:15 a.m. April 7. Click here for the latest North Carolina count, which is updated each morning by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 119 reported coronavirus cases in Guilford County with five deaths as of April 7, according to state health officials.
The News & Observer of Raleigh, which is collecting data from county health departments and other sources in addition to the N.C. DHHS count, said the number of N.C. cases is at least 3,257, with 52 deaths, as of 11:45 a.m. April 7.
For details about N.C.'s response to COVID-19, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
To reach the N.C. coronavirus hotline, call 866-462-3821.
To get non-medical assistance related to coronavirus, contact NC 2-1-1, operated by the United Way of North Carolina, by dialing 211. NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service that gives free and confidential information on health and human services resources within their community. More: nc211.org.
To get general information and updates about coronavirus, North Carolina residents can text COVIDNC to 898211.
For a count of cases in the United States, click here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates this report every afternoon.
N.C. unemployment benefits
Gov. Roy Cooper announced March 29 that the first payments for coronavirus-related unemployment claims will start to go out the week of March 30. Payments that include an additional $600 in unemployment benefits due to new federal legislation in about two weeks after that. Workers who apply must complete weekly certifications — a series of yes-or-no questions to help determine a person’s eligibility for benefits — in order to receive unemployment insurance payments.
Employees with questions about the application and benefits can click here. Employers with questions can click here.
Cone Health
Cone Health hospitals are open but have strict visitation restrictions. In most cases, patients can receive no visitors. The exceptions are women in labor (one visitor who is either a spouse, partner or doula), children under 18 (two parents or guardians) and people at the end of life (up to four people).
Visitors to Cone Health facilities for doctor's appointments, lab work, physical therapy, imaging services and other services are limited to a patient and one other person.
Cone Health has limited surgeries, medical procedures, office visits and imaging to reduce the use of medical supplies.
Cone Health has separate care stations for those with respiratory symptoms at Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, MedCenter High Point, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington.
Cone Health has closed all 12 of its outpatient rehabilitation clinics. Click here for those locations.
Cone Health is accepting donations of medical supplies from individuals, businesses and community organizations. The health system is seeking N95 masks, surgical masks, goggles and safety glasses, medical-grade swabs (individually packaged and sealed), disposable non-cloth surgical gowns, shoe covers, and hair and head caps. For details about how to donate these items, click here.
For more details, visit conehealth.com/coronavirus. The site has information on what to do if you think you have COVID-19, ways to help, what to do if you're sick and more details to changes in regular operations.
City of Greensboro
The city of Greensboro has announced numerous changes to its operations:
• The Greensboro City Council meeting scheduled for April 7 has been canceled.
• The city on April 6 announced options for people having trouble paying their Greensboro water and sewer bill. To set up a payment plan, call 336-373-2489 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Friday. Call that same number to reconnect water service that was cut off for nonpayment prior to mid-March. Click here for more details.
• City-run skate parks and basketball courts are now closed. All public restrooms are closed at Gateway Gardens, Greensboro Arboretum, Bicentennial Garden, Barber Park, Country Park, Hester Park, Keeley Park, Market Street, Lake Daniel Park, Lake Brandt, Lake Higgins and Lake Townsend.
• Effective April 3, the city is waiving some penalties and fees associated with residential and non-residential code compliance. Property owners and contractors may continue to do maintenance and repairs on buildings, and city inspectors will still do required inspections. Click here for more details or call 336-373-2111.
• Greensboro Transit Authority has reduced bus service. Buses are running on an hourly schedule and on the seven combined runs — Routes 21 through 27 — usually offered Sundays. Click here to see the Sunday routes and route maps. New service hours are 5:15 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. SCAT buses will continue regular operations during the same hours as GTA buses. All GTA and SCAT buses are free to ride. HEAT service has been suspended.
• The city has suspended residential yard waste and bulk waste collection. Yard waste can be taken to the White Street Landfill at 2503 White St. The city has suspended fees for city residents who bring yard waste to the landfill in cars, vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailers. Dump trucks and dump trailers still will be charged the $40-per-ton fee. Landfill hours are 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Yard waste left on the curb will not be collected. City crews will take away bulk waste — furniture, mattresses, appliances and other oversized items — only by appointment. Call 336-373-2489 to schedule a pickup. Garbage and recycling collections will continue on their regular schedules.
• The Melvin Municipal Office Building is closed to the public. The only in-person service offered is to people who are paying a water bill or signing up for new water service. That service is available only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
• Greensboro police and fire services will remain unchanged. For emergencies, call 911. The police department's headquarters at 100 E. Police Plaza in downtown Greensboro is closed to the public except for people retrieving towed cars and people who want printed reports but don't have internet access. Public fingerprinting and property and evidence pick-up have been suspended. The Maple Street and Swing Road substations are closed to the public.
• The Greensboro Central Library and all city library branches are closed indefinitely. Several online resources remain available for library patrons, including the N.C. Digital Library, NC Kids, NC Live, the video streaming service Kanopy and more. Click here for details.
• City-operated indoor recreation centers, museums, cultural centers and the Greensboro Aquatic Center remain closed. All recreational facilities and playgrounds at city parks are also closed. City-operated trails, greenways and neighborhood parks remain open from dawn to dusk daily. For play-at-home options for children, click here.
• Lakes and regional parks — Lake Brandt, Lake Higgins, Lake Townsend and Barber, Country, Hester, and Keeley parks — are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Offices at parks and lakes are closed to the public. There will be no bait sales or boat rentals. Fishing is permitted but pier usage is limited to 10 people at a time.
• Bryan Park and Gillespie Golf Course are operating on their usual schedules but are restricting the number of people inside their pro shops and limiting rentals to one golfer per cart.
• Forest Lawn, Green Hill, Maplewood and Union cemeteries are open. Burial services will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and be limited to no more than 10 participants.
• Meetings of all city boards and commissions have been suspended through April 17.
• Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is closed until further notice. Visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org for a list of vendors.
For more details about city of Greensboro closings, click here or call 336-373-2489.
Guilford County
Here are details about changes to Guilford County operations:
Parks: All Guilford County park event centers, pools and learning centers are closed. All organized recreation events and facility rentals, including shelters and Hagan-Stone Park campground sites, are canceled through April 13. County parks, trails and open spaces remain open. Public and private playgrounds except for private play structures located on residential property are closed.
Animals: The Guilford County Animal Shelter is closed to the public except in certain circumstances. All rabies clinics, classes, tours and other public events are canceled through April 13. People surrendering stray animals or claiming animals can drop in without an appointment. Effective March 28, owner surrender appointments are suspended through April 12. Also effective March 28, all adoptions are free and will be done by appointment. Call 336-641-3401 to schedule a visit or for more information.
Law enforcement: Visitation to the Guilford County jail is suspended until further notice except for attorney visits, medical and mental health providers and other law enforcement agencies. Fingerprinting for job applications and background checks are suspended. Applicants for pistol purchase and concealed carry permits must start the process online via Permitium.com. Onsite applications are suspended.
Evictions: The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says it's suspending enforcement of eviction orders through April 17.
Veterans services: The Greensboro Veterans Services Office will remain open. The High Point office has closed. Call 336-641-4684 to get help completing applications.
Tax department: The Guilford County Tax Department offices in both High Point and Greensboro are closed for face-to face services. For information, call 336-641-3363, email indtax@guilfordcountync.gov or visit the department's website.
Social services: The Guilford County Department of Social Services offices in Greensboro and High Point are closed to the public. Call 336-641-3000 or click here for numbers to call for specific services.
Register of Deeds: The county's Register of Deeds office is largely closed to the public. Certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates are available only online or by mail. Marriage licenses and notary oaths will be available daily by appointment; call 336-641-7730 in Greensboro and 336-641-6935 in High Point to schedule one. Guilford County magistrates have suspended performing civil marriage ceremonies. The Land Records Research areas in Greensboro and High Point remain open. Click here for more details about Register of Deeds operations.
Department of Public Health: The pharmacy and clinical services remain open but schedules may have changed. Dental services have been suspended. Walk-in traffic for death certificate processing also has been suspended. Click here for more details about changes to health department operations.
Click here for more details about Guilford County closings and changes to operations. For details about the countywide stay-at-home declaration, click here.
Schools
Public schools in North Carolina will remain closed through at least May 15.
End-of-grade and end-of-course state tests for the 2019-20 school year have been canceled. The N.C. High School Athletic Association has said high school sports will remain suspended through at least May 18.
Guilford County Schools is closed to students. School buildings and administrative offices are closed to the public. Most employees are working remotely.
Teacher-created lessons are available through Canvas, the online learning management system used by the district. The school system wants students to take part in these online lessons to stay on their academic track, but the district said teachers won't be taking attendance or awarding grades. Instructions about gaining access to Canvas are posted here. Families who do not have access to a tablet, laptop or desktop computer should contact their child's school.
The school district has asked people with Canvas login issues to contact their teacher. Those with technical support issues with student devices can call the district's Technology Services office at 336-370-8179.
The school district has set up Wi-Fi hotspots in parking lots of eight public schools. These internet access points are Herbin-Metz Education Center, Hunter Elementary, McNair Elementary, Simkins Elementary and Western Middle in Greensboro; Jamestown Middle and Christine Joyner Greene Education Center in Jamestown; and Eastern High School in Gibsonville.
Here's a link to other educational resources compiled by Guilford County Schools.
Guilford County Schools has set up two emergency hotlines for families and students.
An informational hotline will handle questions for families and employees about school closures, health, food, digital learning, special education, learning resources and employee relations. That number is 336-332-7290. This hotline will operate 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through at least March 30. Interpreters will be available to answer questions from speakers of Arabic, French, Kinyarwanda, Rade, Spanish, Swahili, Urdu and Vietnamese.
The GCS crisis hotline for students concerned about anxiety, depression, abuse, hunger or other issues is 336-332-7295. This number is staffed around the clock weekdays and weekends.
The school district began limited food deliveries March 16 to vulnerable students at homeless shelters, motels and other transitional settings. Those deliveries will continue for at least two weeks.
Guilford County Schools has set up nearly 100 grab-and-go food sites across the county for any children 18 and younger. Meals — lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning — can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Children may get meals at any grab-and-go site regardless of assigned school. Click here for the most current list of all meal pickup sites, and click here for a map.
Parents across North Carolina who need food assistance for their children can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find nearby free meal sites. For Spanish-speakers, text COMIDA to 877-877. Click here to see a map that shows locations of food-assistance programs.
To visit the Guilford County Schools coronavirus information page, click here.
Courts
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on April 3 extended postponements of most District and Superior court proceedings through June 1.
First appearances, bond hearings and proceedings for emergency situations (domestic violence, temporary restraining orders, juvenile custody, etc.) will continue. All other court hearings must be scheduled after June 1 unless they can be held using audio and video transmissions. The latest order allows courts to conduct some proceedings remotely. People who have no court business or who have likely been exposed to COVID-19 won't be allowed to enter courthouses. Deadlines for payment of many court fines and fees have been extended for 90 days. Court documents may be filed by email.
Click here to read a news release about the April 3 order. Click here to read the order.
For more N.C. courts announcements, visit www.nccourts.gov/covid-19-coronavirus-updates.
In Guilford County, most Superior Court and District Court matters were suspended on March 16 through April 13. Click here to read the administrative order with details on changes in Guilford court operations.
Through April 17, the District Court Judge's office and Clerk of Superior Court's office in Greensboro and High Point will be open only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Other court offices — district attorney, public defender and superior court judges — are closed to the public but will take phone calls and emails. Both courthouses will be open to the public after 1 p.m. weekdays only for criminal first appearances and juvenile hearings. Click here (and scroll down) for more details about court hours and access in Guilford County.
Utilities
Gov. Roy Cooper on March 31 issued an executive order that bars utilities from disconnecting residential service for nonpayment through May 31. The order also prohibits electrical, natural gas, water and wastewater service utilities from charging late fees, penalties, interest or reconnection fees for residential service over the same period.
Cable TV and internet companies aren't included in the order, but the governor has asked them to follow the same rules.
Charter Communications announced that it will offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days through its Spectrum brand nationwide to households with K-12 and/or college students who aren't current Spectrum subscribers. Installation fees will be waived. Call 844-488-8395 for details.
Comcast announced it will help connect more low-income families to the internet at home. New Internet Essentials customers will get two free months of internet service. Click here for more details.
Colleges
Area colleges and universities have suspended in-person classes through the spring semester, canceled or postponed all on-campus activities, closed campus to all but a handful of students with special exceptions to remain and told nearly all professors and staff members to work from home. Most schools won't hold commencement in May. Several have reported that a student or other community member has contracted coronavirus.
Click on each school's name below to visit its coronavirus response page, which has many more details about operations on each campus.
• UNCG: Commencement scheduled for May 7-8 will be combined with the previously scheduled Dec. 11 graduation ceremony. Summer session classes will be held online.
• N.C. A&T: The two May 9 commencement ceremonies have been postponed to sometime later this summer. Summer session classes will be held online.
• GTCC: While many curriculum classes are being taught online, many other types of classes, including workforce and continuing education classes, have been suspended or canceled. The May 7 commencement has been postponed.
• Greensboro College: No decision has been made about commencement, which is scheduled for May 9.
• Guilford College: Commencement scheduled for May 16 has been postponed.
• Bennett College: The college won't hold its traditional on-campus commencement, which was scheduled for May 2.
• Elon University School of Law: The law school's downtown Greensboro campus law is closed through the end of the spring trimester in June. The law school plans to hold summer school classes as well as first-year student orientation in August in-person.
• Elon University: Commencement scheduled for May 22 has been postponed.
• High Point University: Commencement scheduled for May 9 has been moved tentatively to August.
N.C. parks and museums
Many state parks have been closed. The list of closed state parks and state recreation areas, updated April 1, includes: Carvers Creek, Cliffs of the Neuse, Crowders Mountain, Dismal Swamp, Elk Knob, Eno River, Falls Lake, Fort Fisher, Fort Macon, Gorges, Grandfather Mountain, Hanging Rock, Jordan Lake (including most boat ramps), Lake James, Lake Norman, Lake Waccamaw, Lumber River, Morrow Mountain, Mount Jefferson, Mount Mitchell, New River, Occoneechee Mountain, Pilot Mountain, Raven Rock, South Mountains, Stone Mountain and William B. Umstead. Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park is closed, but other park attractions are open. The Mayo Mountain access at Mayo River State Park is closed. Visitors should go to www.ncparks.gov or the park division's Facebook page to check the status of individual state parks.
At state parks and recreation trails that remain open, trails, boat ramps and fishing remain open. However, restrooms, visitors centers, offices, bathhouses and all overnight accommodations, including cabins and campgrounds, are closed, and all public programs have been canceled. Park staff remain on duty. Recreation in groups is strongly discouraged. All state parks close at sunset.
All art, history and natural sciences museums operated by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources are closed. This list of closed attractions include the N.C. Zoo in Asheboro, regional museums, state historic sites, state aquariums, Jennette's Pier in Nags Head and the State Library of North Carolina.
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park on March 27 announced additional closings. In addition to its visitor center, the park has closed its restrooms and parking lots and suspended all programming. The tour road is closed to motor vehicles. Outdoor spaces remain open during regular operating hours, which are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The Greensboro Science Center will remain closed through April 30.
N.C. driver's license offices
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles announced March 23 that both driver license offices in Greensboro (on East Market Street and Coliseum Boulevard) are closed. The DMV previously announced that it had closed about 60 other low-traffic offices statewide, including the one at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot in downtown Greensboro.
Driver licenses offices in Graham, High Point, Kernersville and Wentworth (in Rockingham Country) remain open by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (919) 715-7000.
Restaurants and retail
Gov. Roy Cooper signed two executive orders in March month aimed at limiting mass gatherings and slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The first, issued March 17, prohibits all N.C. restaurants and bars from offering sit-down on-premises service. Click here for a list compiled by the News & Record of locally owned restaurants that offer curbside pickup.
The second, signed March 23, closed many types of entertainment and personal care businesses.
At Friendly Center, most stores except for grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and food establishments and several others are closed. Click here for a list of Friendly Center stores that plan to remain open.
Four Seasons Town Centre has closed temporarily. Interior common areas are closed, and the mall walker program has been suspended. Restaurants and other stores considered essential might remain open. Call before you go.
On March 26, Friendly Center in Greensboro said that most stores — — will close at 5 p.m. Friday.
Taxes
Federal and state income tax filing deadlines for individuals and businesses have been moved from the traditional April 15 date to July 15.
Tanger Center
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, scheduled to open March 20, has canceled and postponed multiple events scheduled for March and April. Click here for a list of postponed and rescheduled events. Click here for a list of canceled and postponed events scheduled for the Greensboro Coliseum.
