GREENSBORO — Two retailers that sell hunting and camping clothing and accessories are experiencing transitions.
Gander Outdoors at 2223 Vanstory St. is closing.
Gander Outdoors is an outdoor retailer that targets hunting, camping, fishing, shooting, and active sports markets.
Inquiries to corporate offices of Gander Outdoors and Camping World Holdings, which owns the store, were unsuccessful.
An employee with the store could not confirm the store’s last day.
The announcement is a little more than a year after the store reopened from a previous closing.
The previous closing was a result of 2017 bankruptcy of Gander’s predecessor Gander Mountain which resulted in the shuttering of all of its locations.
A subsidiary of Camping World Holdings acquired assets of Gander Mountain after that bankruptcy and reopened many of the stores as Gander Outdoors.
An employee with a Winston-Salem store confirmed that store will also be closing, but could not give a date.
Meanwhile, the Field and Stream store at 1305 Bridford Parkway has become Sportsman’s Warehouse.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings acquired eight Field and Steam locations and renamed them Sportsman’s Warehouse, including the Greensboro store and one in Wilmington.
Field and Stream opened in the location, formerly Sports Authority, in 2015.
Sportsman’s Warehouse offers hunting, fishing, camping and boating clothing and gear.
