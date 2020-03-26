GREENSBORO — Friendly Center will temporarily close starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
In a release, CBL Properties, which owns the shopping center, said it is closing the center to comply with an order issued by Guilford County for residents to stay home after that time and for only "essential businesses and governmental services" to purse necessary functions.
The order excludes restaurants offering takeout and delivery, groceries, pharmacies and government services.
The shopping center has several such businesses.
For a list of Friendly Center businesses and services that will remain open, visit friendlycenter.com.
