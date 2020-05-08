GREENSBORO — As downtown retailers reopen this weekend shoppers can expect to see some signs that business is far from normal, courtesy of Downtown Greensboro Inc.
The advocacy organization for downtown businesses is helping retailers prepare for reopening by handing out kits to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
In a release, DGI said the kit includes hand sanitizer, floor decals provided by the City of Greensboro to mark social distancing, disposable cotton swabs for customers to use to touch key pads and an 'Open for Business' sign.
“We want the community to know we are doing everything we can to ensure their safety while shopping downtown,” Zack Matheny, president of DGI, said in the release. “All of our businesses will be enforcing social distancing measures, as well as enacting strict cleaning protocols with the start of this phase one plan.”
Phase one is beginning of a Gov. Roy Cooper's three-step process for North Carolina businesses to reopen following a 30-day closure of non-essential retailers. It allows some non-essential businesses to reopen while restricting the number of customers in a store to half of the mandated occupancy for that store. Other guidelines include social distancing and wearing masks.
It is unclear when phase two, which will allow more businesses such as hair and nail salons to reopen, will go into effect and could be weeks away.
