The deals are beginning earlier than ever, but that doesn't mean you have to rush to lock them in. In fact, says Rob Garf, vice president of retail strategy and insights at Salesforce, you may be able to score even-deeper markdowns by waiting.
"Holiday shopping has become a game of discount chicken," he said. "Retailers are offering deals earlier and earlier, but consumers are waiting longer to see if they can outsmart them at their own game."
Specifically, he suggests adding items to your online shopping cart - and waiting.
"When you put a handbag and a T-shirt in your cart and leave it there, chances are it'll trigger the retailer to email you a personalized promotion," he said. "The retailer knows what you're eyeing and wants to get you to buy."
The stakes are likely to get even higher right before Christmas, he said, when retailers often offer additional promotions for online orders you pick up in stores.
