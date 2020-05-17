Debbie Daggett has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial specialist to support its client services team. She is based at the firm’s High Point office on North Main Street. She has 16 years of financial services experience. She previously was an administrator for TWC Leasing Co. at Freightliner. Daggett also has experience as a customer-service specialist at Carolina Bank, customer-service representative at Bank of North Carolina and senior teller and customer-service representative at BB&T.
Lance Collins has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and area manager for the firm’s client advisory group. He is based at Pinnacle’s office on North Main Street in High Point. Collins comes to Pinnacle with 14 years of banking experience. He spent seven years with BB&T, where he was most recently a senior vice president and wealth adviser. Collins has also been a branch manager and private banker for Wells Fargo and a financial advisor for LPL Financial in Greensboro. He holds a Series 7, 24 and 66 securities licenses and is licensed in life, health, Medicare supplement and long-term-care insurance.
Kristin Dailey has been promoted to regional director of member financial centers, eastern region at Truliant Federal Credit Union. She will be responsible for providing supervision and leadership to centers in Guilford, Alamance, and Randolph counties, and southwestern Virginia. Dailey began her Truliant career in 2006 as a part-time member service representative at the High Point Member Financial Center. In 2009, she became part of the member contact center lending and member assist team. In 2015, Dailey was promoted to branch manager of the High Point Member Financial Center.
Shannon Warf Wilson has joined Lewis & Keller Attorney at Law as the head of its workers’ compensation department.
Shenell Thompson has joined the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust as Local Impact in Forsyth County senior program officer. She will oversee the Trust’s grant-making activities to create long-term, sustainable solutions for vulnerable and underserved communities in Forsyth County.Thompson serves on the North Carolina Asset Alliance and Prosperity Now committees. She is the former chairperson of the Asset Building Coalition of Forsyth County and a graduate of Leadership Winston-Salem. Thompson has a master’s degree from Webster University in human-resources development and management and a bachelor’s degree from Central Missouri State University.
Josh Hardin, a real-estate sales professional in High Point, has joined the Keller Williams Triad Market Center. He has an extensive background in educating and coaching individuals. Hardin is a National Board Certified Teacher and an active member of the National Association of Realtors.
Robert Wall has joined Ackerman LLP as a partner and tax attorney. The focus of his practice is representing corporations, entities, and individuals on strategic tax-planning matters and best practices. Wall advises clients on federal and state income-tax laws and how to minimize the impact of taxes on business transactions. He advocates on matters before the Internal Revenue Service and state departments of revenue on client issues, including audits and appeals from audit determinations, compliance, collections, and U.S. Tax Court matters.
Bryan Scott has joined Ackerman LLP as a litigation attorney. His practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, construction law, and creditors’ rights. Scott’s range of experience include contract disputes, collections and foreclosures, lender liability, title issues, insurance coverage, warranty claims, secured transactions, patent and trademark infringement, unfair trade practices and competition, shareholder disputes, fiduciary claims, and products liability. In his construction-law practice, Scott represents public and private owners, developers, contractors, lenders, and insurers on issues that may arise in the construction industry.
Steven Hemric has joined Ackerman LLP as a litigation attorney. His practice focuses on commercial litigation and advising construction-industry clients in the negotiations of commercial and residential construction contracts, in addition to resolution of job-site disputes on public and private construction projects, scheduling and delay claims, defect claims, and payment claims. Hemric also counsels insurance carriers on coverage and financial responsibility obligations in a variety of coverage situations and industries.
